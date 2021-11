JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — Police say a man was killed by officers over the weekend in the southwestern Missouri city of Joplin. Police say 41-year-old Joseph Shane Endicott, of Carl Junction, died Saturday after being shot by police who responded to a call of a disturbance. A news release from police says a 911 caller reported being assaulted by an armed man just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, and officers arrived minutes later. That’s when Endicott was shot, but police have not said whether Endicott was armed or what led to his shooting. Police also have not said how many officers fired their guns, but that three Joplin officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation.

