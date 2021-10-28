A Toast to Downtown

10am: Children's Halloween Parade. Line up at Central Elementary School at 9:45am. It will march from Central Elementary down Howard St. to Pennsylvania Park in downtown Petoskey. 10am-noon: Downtown Trick or Treating. Hit the downtown stores. 10am-2pm: Great Pumpkin Carving Demo. Guest carver Steve Bartel will be in Pennsylvania Park carving a giant masterpiece. Dusk (6:15pm): Jack O'Lantern Walk. Bring your own carved pumpkin to Pennsylvania Park Sat. afternoon. Leave it along the sidewalk & it will be lit up for you. $100 Downtown Dollars will be awarded to most creative.

PETOSKEY, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO