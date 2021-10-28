CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Toast to Downtown

northernexpress.com
 8 days ago

Celebrate everything the Downtown TC community has accomplished...

www.northernexpress.com

El Reno Tribune

Downtown Spooktacular

Thousands of residents from El Reno and surrounding communities, both two- and four-legged, converged on downtown over the weekend for the annual El Reno Main Street Spooktacular. Dressed in a wide…
EL RENO, OK
northernexpress.com

"Collaboration"

An Evening of Live Art & Music. This multi-disciplinary art experience features a concert with The Jeff Haas Trio, along with artist Lisa Flahive. Reserve tickets in advance.
ENTERTAINMENT
northernexpress.com

Scottish Festival

The Presbyterian Church of TC, 701 Westminster Rd. Enjoy Scottish music & a traditional meal in the Fellowship Hall. There will also be traditional Scottish games in the parking lot.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

Halloween in Downtown Petoskey

10am: Children's Halloween Parade. Line up at Central Elementary School at 9:45am. It will march from Central Elementary down Howard St. to Pennsylvania Park in downtown Petoskey. 10am-noon: Downtown Trick or Treating. Hit the downtown stores. 10am-2pm: Great Pumpkin Carving Demo. Guest carver Steve Bartel will be in Pennsylvania Park carving a giant masterpiece. Dusk (6:15pm): Jack O'Lantern Walk. Bring your own carved pumpkin to Pennsylvania Park Sat. afternoon. Leave it along the sidewalk & it will be lit up for you. $100 Downtown Dollars will be awarded to most creative.
PETOSKEY, MI
#Noodle#City Opera House#Firefly
northernexpress.com

Halloween Happenings

Enjoy a matinee of the animated film "The Addams Family." Popcorn provided.
SOCIETY
magbloom.com

Zietlow To Be Honored At Rotary Toast

Community activist Charlotte Zietlow has been a vital part of Bloomington since moving here in 1964 with her late husband, Paul. In recognition of her years of service, the three Bloomington Rotary clubs have selected Zietlow as their honoree at the seventh annual Bloomington Rotary Toast. Zietlow, 86, is the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
farmingtonvoice.com

Bring Farmington, Hills Education Foundation ‘Toast’ home

The Farmington/Farmington Hills Education Foundation’s “The Toast to Education” returns November 5, with a virtual twist. Proceeds from the 8th Annual Toast will help fund innovative learning opportunities in Farmington Public Schools. The Foundation has distributed more than $347,000 for projects that support students and staff. You can take part...
FARMINGTON, MI
voice-tribune.com

Angel’s Envy Toast to the Trees Dinner

Everyday Kitchen and Angel’s Envy partnered together to celebrate National Bourbon Heritage Month. Chef Wajda hosted the Toast the Trees 4-Course Bourbon Dinner Experience on Sept. 23. This exclusive four-course, bourbon-inspired farm-to-table dinner was a limited-seating event that included a private bourbon tasting with the distillers of Angel’s Envy.
FOOD & DRINKS
northernexpress.com

Small Works Holiday Exhibition

Annual showcase of 2D + 3D work that offers small, original art at affordable prices, $150 or less. Runs Nov. 5 – Dec. 16, & features the work of 19 artists working in mixed media, collage, paper, painting, glass, wood, pastel, clay, charcoal, watercolor, & digital imagery. A Holiday Open House, with music & refreshments, takes place Dec. 9, 5–7 pm at the GAAC. Exhibition visitors can also enjoy the GAAC’s holiday forest, a group of decorated trees that line the driveway & GAAC front yard.
ENTERTAINMENT
northernexpress.com

Women of The Night

Nocturnes by Heidi Amenda Marshall - pastels; Mara Manning - oil & cold wax; Cynthia Marks - ceramic. The opening reception will be held on Sat., Oct. 16 from 6-8pm. Meet the artists, enjoy music & more. The exhibit runs through Nov. 15.
VISUAL ART
northernexpress.com

November Recess

Happy hour fun for grown-ups! Enjoy soup, pulled pork sliders, truffle fries & pizza, wine & Jolly Pumpkin beer selections, non-alcoholic beverages, & prizes, including a $250 grand prize & $20 gift card & a pint glass "runner up" prize.
DRINKS
northernexpress.com

Foreword: Solo Exhibition by Patrick Earl Hammie

Through portraits & allegories, Hammie explores the complexities of identity, emotion, & family. Hours: Tues. - Fri.: 11am-5pm; Sat.: 10am-4pm. Closed Sundays & Mondays, except for Sept. 27. Runs through Nov. 13. A Members Opening Reception with Patrick Earl Hammie will be held on Thurs., Sept. 30 from 5:30-7pm in the Carnegie Rotunda.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
northernexpress.com

The Art of Lori Sikkema

Stop by the Visitor Center & view the fabric collage artwork of Lori Sikkema, on display through Oct. An Artist Reception will be held on Sun., Sept. 26 from 2-4pm.
VISUAL ART
northernexpress.com

ERG! Choco-Cherry Bar

Whether you’re an endurance athlete or an unapologetically lazy person when it comes to packing yourself a lunch, you either know — or should get to know — ERG! Bars. The calorie-dense, pocket-sized bars are cold-pressed, minimally processed bars are worlds apart from the gooey, chewy mass-produced bricks you’re used to.
RESTAURANTS
northernexpress.com

Tricks & Treats Cooking Class

For kids ages 6-12. Wear your favorite costume & bring a creepy friend or two. Learn to make horribly healthy & ghastly good Halloween snacks.
INTERLOCHEN, MI

