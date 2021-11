Equipped with a major in Legal Studies and English, Mahurin Honors Scholar Anna Buri (MHC ‘19) is currently tackling law school at the College of William and Mary. During her time at WKU, Anna sought to insert herself both inside and outside the classroom remarking, “Unsurprisingly, the English and History Departments were where I was most involved and thus where I felt most at home. I was the president of Phi Alpha Theta, the History Club, and Ancient & Medieval Club for a couple years, and I also was active in the English Club. It was a great way to get to know fellow students and the faculty. Given the extent of these departmental activities, I was less involved in MHC, but I still enjoyed all the various events it hosted such as the donut and puppy breaks during finals week. They were much needed!”

