Howl-O-Ween Costume Parade/Yappy Hour

 8 days ago

Photo booth, 6pm; Parade, 6:30pm; Yappy Hour: 7:15pm. The parade runs down Front St. to Union St. &...

FOX 17 News West Michigan

Harbor Humane hosting Howl-o-Ween Saturday to benefit the shelter

Harbor Humane Society is ready to get spooky at Howl-o-Ween Saturday! This event takes place at the Shops at Westshore in Holland. This event has fun for the whole family. There will be live music from local band Cos & Cos, as well as food and drinks for adults and kids. There will also be over 50 market vendors from local businesses, a pet costume contest, trunk-or-treating, and more.
HOLLAND, MI
Fox40

Paws to Party Howl-O-Ween

Paws to Party is Front Street Animal Shelter’s annual fundraising gala, and this year, it’s Howl-O-Ween themed! Not only will attendees be saving lives with their ticket, but they’ll enjoy a complimentary meal from one of several food trucks (Hefty Gyros, Tacos los Reyes and Smokin Ewe Barbecue). They’ll also get tastings from some of the best breweries, wineries, and eateries in the region, dance the night away to live music from the Rod Stinson Band and Train Rex, laugh with comedian Bobby Omoto, cheer in the costume contest, participate in our silent auction, raffle, and Wall of Wine, and much more! Costumes are optional, but having a great time is not! Tickets and info at PawsToParty.com.
ANIMALS
WYSH AM 1380

Howl-O-Ween to benefit Anderson Animal Shelter

(AC Government press release) Dress up your pup in his or her best costume for the inaugural Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest presented by the Anderson County Animal Shelter and the County Mayor’s Office. The dog costume contest will begin at 11 am Saturday, October 30, at PetSmart, 203 Main Street...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
Tahoe Daily Tribune

‘Howl-O-Ween’ pet costume contest, haunted hotel to benefit community

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino is hosting a “Howl-O-Ween Spooktacular” experience for local residents and guests. The resort will provide a pet costume contest and a Haunted Hotel takeover of the property’s second floor to benefit local organizations. “We are thrilled to host...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
theresandiego.com

Celebrate Howl-o-Ween At The Little Italy Dog Park

Attendees of the event will enjoy a doggie photobooth, caricature drawings, paw paintings, and raffles with proceeds going to support local rescue, The Animal Pad. TrustedHousesitters, the largest and most trusted pet care community of its kind, is hosting a Howl-O-Ween celebration at the Little Italy Dog Park. Attendees will enjoy the Woof Booth photobooth, caricature drawings of their pets by Marco, complimentary embroidered bandanas for the first 40 people from Lucrecia, and paw paintings. Raffles will also be taking place throughout the day with tickets being available for $1. Proceeds from the raffles will benefit The Animal Pad (TAP), a 100% volunteer-based local non-profit, all breed dog rescue focusing on saving dogs from high kill shelters and the streets of Mexico.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thewoodlandstx.com

Howl-O-Ween Adoption Spooktacular

Join MCAS for a Howl-o-ween Adoption Spooktacular!. Starting Friday October 22 and running through Sunday October 31, all adoption fees have been sponsored by a generous donor. Adoption Hours are 11:30 to 5:00 Tuesday to Sunday (no appointment necessary) MCAS is located at 8535 Hwy 242 in Conroe Texas.
LIFESTYLE
wiproud.com

Strut Your Mutt Howl-O-Ween Event

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Dogs and their owners got into the Halloween spirit today for the annual strut your mutt “Howl-O-Ween’. The event, hosted by Eau Claire parks, recreation, and forestry, took place at Pinehurst Park. People, and their pets, came dressed up in costumes and took a walk together on...
WISCONSIN STATE
pilot.com

Fall-O-Ween

Join us at the Malcolm Blue Farm for fun carnival games, inflatables, pony rides, a climbing wall, and more! There will be food vendors and ice cream. We encourage everyone to wear their best costume! This event is for children ages 15 and under. Date: Saturday, October 23rd. Time: 11:00am-2:00pm.
ICE CREAM
wvlt.tv

UT Gardens host 8th annual ‘Howl-O-Ween’ pooch parade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pooches and their owners gathered at UT Gardens Knoxville for the 8th annual ‘Howl-O-Ween’ pooch parade. “It was kind of pieced together yes. Kind of just random items put together. A cowboy hat and put some strings on it and put some stuff with hot glue,” said James Scott a dog owner attending the event.
KNOXVILLE, TN
communitynewspapers.com

Howl-O-Ween promises day of fun for all October 30

Drag out your best costumes or put on your creative thinking caps to participate in upcoming Halloween themed fundraisers. Start with the Annual Paws4You’s Howl-O -Ween at Pinecrest Gardens on Oct. 30, 11 a.m. To 5 p.m. The gardens will be haunted by four legged ghouls and their companions for a fun afternoon with tricks and treats, a costume contest, a Doggie Fun Zone Agility course, food, drinks, LIVE entertainment, a spooky kids zone and pumpkin patch. Entry is $8 per person online or $10 at gate; Pinecrest Gardens members are free.
PINECREST, FL
cbslocal.com

Howl-O-Ween at Great Wolf Lodge!

Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca is packing in the fun this Halloween season, with activities for the whole family! General Manager Alana Ostrowski joins Cody and Courtney to show us around!
MANTECA, CA
Oak Ridger

Howl-O-Ween dog costume contest Oct. 30 at Oak Ridge PetSmart

Dress up your pup in his or her best costume for the inaugural Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest presented by the Anderson County Animal Shelter and the County Mayor’s Office. The dog costume contest will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at PetSmart, 203 Main Street in Oak Ridge. Registration for the contest will begin at 10:15 a.m. under the tent in the parking lot, according to a news release.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WZZM 13

Families, their pets celebrate 2nd annual 'Howl-o-ween'

HOLLAND, Michigan — The second annual Howl-o-ween fundraiser brought hundreds of people to the Shops at Westshore in Holland Saturday. Families spent time getting candy during trunk-or-treat, playing games and taking hay rides while the animals had their own costume contest to raise money for Harbor Humane. "Events like this...
HOLLAND, MI
theresandiego.com

Yappy Hour Pet Costume Contest By Bivouac Ciderworks

Enter your furry BFF in the pet Halloween costume contest for a chance to win a $25 Bivouac gift card and a special prize for your pup. Bivouac Ciderworks is closing out “Spooky Month” with a special Yappy Hour and pet costume contest at the dog-friendly North Park tap room, on Thursday, October 28th.
SAN DIEGO, CA
APG of Wisconsin

CHA to host Howl-O-Ween

The Chequamegon Humane Association is inviting residents to enjoy a howlin’ good time at its facility on Halloween. Visit adoptable animals who will be even more adorable than usual when dressed in their Halloween best. Staff will be handing out treats for anyone that stops by, both human and furry!
ANIMALS
MyWabashValley.com

Sonka Irish Pub to host ‘Howl-o-ween’ dog party

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — If you and your pups are looking for some Halloween fun, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 27 Sonka Irish Pub and Café will be hosting its third annual ‘Howl-o-ween’ dog party. The event will include raffle tickets and a dog costume contest....
TERRE HAUTE, IN
northernexpress.com

Pond Hill Halloween & Costume Party

Kids Costume Contest at 1pm; for ages 18 & under. Following will be a magic show by Jania the Magic Witch. Pumpkin Bowling Contest at 6pm for kids & adults. $5 per entry.
LIFESTYLE

