Howl-O-Ween Costume Parade/Yappy Hour

Paws to Party is Front Street Animal Shelter’s annual fundraising gala, and this year, it’s Howl-O-Ween themed! Not only will attendees be saving lives with their ticket, but they’ll enjoy a complimentary meal from one of several food trucks (Hefty Gyros, Tacos los Reyes and Smokin Ewe Barbecue). They’ll also get tastings from some of the best breweries, wineries, and eateries in the region, dance the night away to live music from the Rod Stinson Band and Train Rex, laugh with comedian Bobby Omoto, cheer in the costume contest, participate in our silent auction, raffle, and Wall of Wine, and much more! Costumes are optional, but having a great time is not! Tickets and info at PawsToParty.com.

ANIMALS ・ 9 DAYS AGO