COVID-19 cases, deaths in meatpacking industry were much higher than previously known, congressional investigation shows

Five large meatpackers fell staggeringly short of their duty to protect their workers during the pandemic, with at least 269 deaths and at least 59,000 infections from COVID-19 among their employees — roughly three times more than thought — said Rep. James Clyburn, chairman of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on Wednesday. “Our investigation found that the Trump administration’s response to the outbreaks in meatpacking plants was wholly insufficient.”

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO