CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

COVID-19 cases, deaths in meatpacking industry were much higher than previously known, congressional investigation shows

By Sky Chadde, Investigate Midwest
Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting
Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COVID-19’s impact on meatpacking workers was much deeper and broader than previously thought, according to a Congressional report released Wednesday. The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis obtained data on COVID-19 cases and deaths from just the five largest meatpacking companies in the country. The new data shows cases and deaths...

investigatemidwest.org

Comments / 0

Related
cityxtramagazine.com

Over The Last Four Decades, HIV/AIDS Has Killed At Least 700,000 Americans, COVID-19 Has Killed More In Two Years

COVID-19 has killed approximately 750,000 Americans over the last two years, officially surpassing the number of lives lost to HIV/AIDS over the last four decades to become the country's deadliest pandemic. Recent data from the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation found more than 700,000 people have died from HIV-related illness since...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
live5news.com

SC Health Dept. reports more than 700 COVID-19 cases, 66 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released data Thursday showing a small increase in new COVID-19 cases over the previous day. But the data DHEC released Thursday tabulating Tuesday’s numbers marked the sixth day in a row the number of new cases remained...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Redfield
Person
Sonny Perdue
WAPT

Investigations show pandemic's harsh impact on meatpacking workers

DES MOINES, Iowa — An investigation by a U.S. House subcommittee reveals the pandemic's toll on employees at meatpacking plants is harsher than previously thought. The subcommittee started the investigation in February of this year. It looks at data from a majority of 2020, when the coronavirus made its way into the United States. The meatpacking companies mentioned in the report include JBS, Cargill, National Beef Packing Company, Smithfield Foods, and Tyson Foods.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

COVID-19 cases, deaths among meatpacking workers 3 times worse than thought

Five large meatpackers fell staggeringly short of their duty to protect their workers during the pandemic, with at least 269 deaths and at least 59,000 infections from COVID-19 among their employees — roughly three times more than thought — said Rep. James Clyburn, chairman of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on Wednesday. “Our investigation found that the Trump administration’s response to the outbreaks in meatpacking plants was wholly insufficient.”
AGRICULTURE
communityvoiceks.com

Report: COVID Cases, Deaths at Packing Plants Were Triple Previous Counts

The numbers of meatpacking workers infected and killed by the coronavirus are much higher than previously known, a congressional review has found. More than 59,000 workers of the country’s five largest meatpackers were infected, and about 270 died, according to a report by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis that was made public Wednesday.
INDUSTRY
News Channel Nebraska

Report: Meatpacking COVID-19 cases, deaths exceed estimates

According to a new congressional report, COVID-19 cases and deaths in the nation’s largest meatpacking plants are three times higher than originally estimated. The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus released the report Wednesday, saying that Cargill, JBS, National Beef, Smithfield and Tyson allowed employees to work in crowded facilities, enabling easy spread of the virus. The committee said the companies “prioritized profits and production.”
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cdc#Health And Safety#Congressional#The Select Subcommittee#The Coronavirus Crisis#Tyson Foods#Jbs#Smithfield Foods#Cargill#National Beef#Democrat#The New York Times
WWMT

Auditor General report finds hundreds of previously unreported COVID-19 deaths

LANSING, Mich. — While Michigan's state health department data shows more than 21,000 Michiganders have died from COVID-19 so far, a new report from Michigan's Auditor General says that number should be hundreds more. In July, Michigan House Oversight Committee chair, Rep. Steve Johnson, R-Wayland, requested an in-depth report by...
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting

Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting

Champaign, IL
283
Followers
298
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

The Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting is an independent, nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in the Midwest with a special focus on agribusiness and related topics such as government programs, environment and energy.

 http://investigatemidwest.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy