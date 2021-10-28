Connecting with Changemakers

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You are invited to join the staff of Rotary Charities to celebrate the release of the...

thelivingstonpost.com

LACASA recognizes Chem-Trend with Changemaker Award

LACASA Center — Livingston County’s independent nonprofit organization that provides critical services for victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault — recently recognized Chem-Trend, L.P., with the 2021 Livingston County Changemaker Award. The award was presented to Chem-Trend’s Senior Director of Global Human Resources, Ursula Misangyi, at LACASA’s...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
kankakeetimes.com

Olivet Advocacy Connects Community

Olivet Nazarene University issued the following announcement on Oct. 21. Members of the Olivet Nazarene University Office of Alumni and University Relations have been busy planning various events for the Olivet community this fall. Within the past five years the alumni office has hosted more than 50 events, and its staff are excited to announce more opportunities to connect this year than ever before.
COLLEGES
nationalblackguide.com

$40K in Grants to Be Donated to K12 Public Schools and Black & Brown Community Changemakers

BeGreat Together, the philanthropic arm of online educational platform Assemble, announced it will launch Fall 2021, awarding up to $10,000 to two local public school programs and $20,000 to a local community changemaker, along with the logistical support and awareness necessary to create lasting positive change in disenfranchised Black and Brown communities.
CHARITIES
northernexpress.com

Show a Vet Your Gratitude

Sometimes, saying thank you just isn’t enough. So show a vet — or active military member — your appreciation for their service by meeting them for a meal at Traverse City Elks Lodge #323 between noon and 4pm Sunday, Nov. 7. The public is invited to join the TC Elks’ annual Veterans Dinner Buffet for $15 per person (vets eat free, of course). Know an area veteran who can’t make it? You’re covered; meals will be made available for takeout, too. On Nov. 11, Veterans Day, the VFW Cherryland Post 2780 is offering up lunch-to-go (seven different soups; three sandwiches to choose from), free of charge, to veterans. Non-vets can make a donation.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Montrose Daily Press

Western Slope Changemakers launches to let youths advocate for youth and community

Kaisa Simon remembers her time on Partners Mentoring Youth’s Teen Advisory Board as a pivotal one that allowed her and her peers to showcase what they had to offer the community. Giving young people the chance to show that they can impact their own lives and those of others in turn teaches them that they are valued, said Simon, who is now the Montrose case manager for Partners of Delta, Montrose and Ouray.
MONTROSE, CO
kdmanews.com

Willmar Chamber Connections

Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Chamber Connections will meet from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Kandiyohi County Area Family YMCA in Willmar. Bring $1 and your business card for an opportunity to connect with others, enjoy a light breakfast and for a chance to win door prizes. All are welcome, need not be a Chamber member to participate.
WILLMAR, MN
susquehannastyle.com

The Women Changemakers Educating Future Generations at Solvit Academy

Solvit Academy began as a feeling that education could, and should, be different. Owner and Head of School Melissa Groff knew that she wanted to open a school that was innovative, fun, and relevant to today’s world for her daughters and your family too. She would need a team to help.
LANCASTER, PA
wfxd.com

Celebrate “Friendsgiving” With Connect Marquetted

Marquette, MI – October 30, 2021 – Interested in starting a new Thanksgiving tradition with the family? Join Connect Marquette in celebrating Friendsgiving with a potluck!. This event is FREE to all Connect Marquette members and guests! What a great way to get friends and families together! Make your specialty dish, try something new, or sign up to bring the napkins if you prefer to stay out of the kitchen.
MARQUETTE, MI
northernexpress.com

Scottish Festival

The Presbyterian Church of TC, 701 Westminster Rd. Enjoy Scottish music & a traditional meal in the Fellowship Hall. There will also be traditional Scottish games in the parking lot.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Ponca City News

The Vietnam Veterans

The Vietnam Veterans Association Chapter 750, Ponca City, held its annual Watchfire 2021 event on Saturday, October 23 at the VFW Post. Every year for the last 26 years the VVA has done this ceremony. This is the correct way to dispose of the American flags that are worn, tattered or torn: with respect and dignity. Boy Scout Troops 555 and 556 assisted this year along with members from the VFW. This year they disposed of nearly 700 flags. Courtesy photos.
PONCA CITY, OK
connectcre.com

Health & Human Services to Provide $310M SNAP Benefits This Month

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $310 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for this month. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households. “Our continued investment in emergency SNAP benefits has ensured Texas families can...
HEALTH SERVICES
capecod.com

Aspen Dental To Provide Free Care To Veterans

HYANNIS – In recognition of Veterans Day, Aspen Dental has announced that they will provide free dental care to military veterans at locations across the country. According to Aspen Dental, U.S. veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the Veteran’s Administration unless they are 100% disabled. The organization hopes to...
MILITARY
KPVI Newschannel 6

World of Coke honors armed forces with special offer on Veterans Day

ATLANTA -- Veterans Day is right around the corner, and the World of Coca-Cola is honoring members of the Armed Forces and their families with a special offer. Military members -- active duty, reserves and retirees -- can enjoy a visit to World of Coca-Cola free of charge year-round, but on Veterans Day, World of Coca-Cola plans to show some extra gratitude to the men and women who serve our country. From Nov. 5-14, the Atlanta attraction is extending members of the Armed Forces a special offer to purchase up to four general admission tickets at half-price.
MILITARY
KNOE TV8

Veterans group needs drivers to get disabled vets to appointments

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) are in dire need of drivers. The organization’s Van Transport Program helps disabled veterans get to and from Shreveport’s Overton Brooks VA Medical Center for essential appointments. The DAV Louisiana Department Commander Michael McTiernan says the service is critical. “If...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
exyo.org

Deepening Connections Through Clay

Express Yourself youth continue with arts immersion exploring different mediums. Artist Laraine Cicchetti, sculptor and potter introduced clay to each group, tasking them to create unique Clay-Nations. Focusing on collaboration and connection while building our own community. Individuals created their own clay island, and then were challenged to find ways...
DESIGN
hypepotamus.com

WWC Conference: CONNECT Forward

Join the Women Who Code community at our upcoming virtual conference, CONNECT Forward, on November 18-19, 2021!. Register to attend: https://connectforward.womenwhocode.dev/. The theme of CONNECT Forward is all about navigating a career in tech. Learn from diverse speakers on career navigation, such as finding your fit in a new company, role or industry. Explore talks and workshops that cover essential technical skills that help land your dream job. Connect with companies that want you to be a part of their team. Whether you are a job seeker, career navigator, or people & community leader, we’re inspiring you to enhance your skills, evaluate your career, and explore tech industry opportunities.
TECHNOLOGY

