Connecting with Changemakers

Sometimes, saying thank you just isn’t enough. So show a vet — or active military member — your appreciation for their service by meeting them for a meal at Traverse City Elks Lodge #323 between noon and 4pm Sunday, Nov. 7. The public is invited to join the TC Elks’ annual Veterans Dinner Buffet for $15 per person (vets eat free, of course). Know an area veteran who can’t make it? You’re covered; meals will be made available for takeout, too. On Nov. 11, Veterans Day, the VFW Cherryland Post 2780 is offering up lunch-to-go (seven different soups; three sandwiches to choose from), free of charge, to veterans. Non-vets can make a donation.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO