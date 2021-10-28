CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

VA implements new artificial intelligence strategy to improve veteran care

By Rachel Nostrant
Navy Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Veterans Affairs implemented a new artificial intelligence strategy late September for the delivery of health care and benefits, and is set to serve as an ethical guideline for the use of AI technology throughout the department. The strategy was designed to meet four major objectives: “to...

www.navytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
wvua23.com

New veteran benefits discussed at VA town hall meeting Tuesday

Veterans’ benefits ensure those who serve our country are cared for after their service ends, but information on navigating and accessing those benefits can be confusing. The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center hosted a town hall meeting Tuesday to ensure veterans in the community know about what they’re entitled to, including newly added benefits.
VIRGINIA STATE
KPBS

VA administrators preventing veterans from seeking health care at other hospitals

When Christine Russell read the message from the San Diego VA announcing it would no longer pay for her cancer treatment, all the pain came rushing back. For nearly three years, the federally funded veterans health care system had misdiagnosed her breast cancer as mental illness, she and her team of advocates contend. After discovering the cancer in late 2018 — when the tumors had already spread — the VA agreed to pay for the former Navy Reserve lieutenant to get her medical care from other doctors in the San Diego area.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Navy Times

Troops who refuse COVID vaccines won’t be guaranteed veterans benefits, officials warn

Troops who refuse the coronavirus vaccine won’t see any extra protections or leniency in how their dismissals are handled, Defense and Veterans Affairs officials confirmed Wednesday. Instead, decisions on whether to give those individuals other-than-honorable discharges — potentially blocking them from a host of veterans benefits — will be left...
MILITARY
neworleanssun.com

Less than quarter of New Hampshire veterans enrolled in VA healthcare

CONCORD, New Hampshire -- More than 113,000 military veterans live in New Hampshire, but fewer than a quarter of them have enrolled in Veterans Affairs (VA) healthcare. A new Health Benefits Navigator publication from AARP seeks to help more veterans access their benefits. Amy Goyer, a family and caregiving expert...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
Daily Press

Air Force prepares for disciplinary action as vaccination deadline nears

Airmen who don’t get a final dose of COVID-19 vaccine by Tuesday will face disciplinary action, the Air Force says. Exactly what that discipline will be depends on the advice of the first colonel in an airman’s chain of command who has the authority to convene a special court martial, as well as the judge advocate general staff. “This is about force health protection — not punishment,” said ...
HAMPTON, VA
Felix Garcia

Artificial Intelligence Will Shape The Future of Hospice

Despite the popularity of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in other industries, its not fully realized impact on futurism fog is beginning to dry up. However, AI will shape the future of many hospice services, particularly how administrative assistants will complete their daily tasks. Administrative assistants have the most exposure to state and federal regulations that govern various aspects of end-of-life care. Artificial Intelligence can greatly assist staff in these roles by streamlining processes and improving the overall quality of staff jobs.
KVIA ABC-7

97% of USAF at least partially vaccinated; feds won’t release data for Holloman AFB

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico - Ahead of Tuesday's deadline to have all airmen vaccinated, 97% of active duty U.S. Air Force personnel had received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to the Department of Defense. However, the federal government will not release data specific to any one military base, including Holloman Air Force The post 97% of USAF at least partially vaccinated; feds won’t release data for Holloman AFB appeared first on KVIA.
ALAMOGORDO, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Va Ai
CBS Austin

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

Pentagon releases punishments for civilian staff who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

The Department of Defense outlined a three-step enforcement plan that it will follow to remove civilian employees who refuse to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to a memo released on Monday. All DOD civilian employees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 22, “subject to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Effects of mRNA-Based Vaccines on Antibody Responses in Patients With and Without Prior SARS-CoV-2 Infection

After vaccination with an mRNA-based vaccine, individuals with no history of SARS-CoV-2 infection were found to have increased plasma neutralizing activity; however, they may not produce as potent of antibodies compared with vaccinated convalescent individuals. These findings were published in Nature. A total of 30 patients with no history of...
SCIENCE
houstonianonline.com

Mass exemption begins: ‘Only those vaccinated from next month will be allowed to fly to the United States’

From November 8, you can only enter the United States if you have been fully vaccinated. Anyone who wants to go on vacation to the United States or go to the country for work should be vaccinated from that date, in addition, you can show a negative corona test before your flight. This raises the question of why those who are not vaccinated are still excluded.
U.S. POLITICS
GovExec.com

Meet the Federal Employees Who Will Refuse the COVID-19 Vaccine

Sophia Smith has worked at NASA for 37 years, but is prepared to leave in the coming weeks. She would not be leaving because she is exhausted after a long career at the space agency, or because she wants to travel or spend more time with family. Instead she would depart because she has decided she will not get the COVID-19 vaccine. Smith is seeking a religious exemption to President Biden’s mandate that all federal workers receive the immunization, but will step away next month if her request is denied.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US gives final approval of Pfizer's Covid vaccine for children aged 5-11

The United States can now start giving children aged 5-11 the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid vaccine, US health authorities said Tuesday in a move hailed by President Joe Biden as a "turning point" in the fight against the pandemic. Days after gaining authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, the vaccine was endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, clearing the way for the vaccination of up to 28 million children. The government was well ahead of the decision, procuring enough doses for the children in the 5-11 age group and beginning to ship them across the country. "Today, we have reached a turning point in our battle against Covid-19," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Navy Times

National Veterans Small Business Week launched by Small Business Administration

This week, the Small Business Administration celebrates veteran-owned small businesses’ entrepreneurial spirit and resilience with its eight annual National Veterans Small Business Week. “We were really proud of the connection that we have to the veteran’s community in helping them transition to entrepreneurship,” SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman told Military...
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy