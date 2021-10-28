VA implements new artificial intelligence strategy to improve veteran care

Sophia Smith has worked at NASA for 37 years, but is prepared to leave in the coming weeks. She would not be leaving because she is exhausted after a long career at the space agency, or because she wants to travel or spend more time with family. Instead she would depart because she has decided she will not get the COVID-19 vaccine. Smith is seeking a religious exemption to President Biden’s mandate that all federal workers receive the immunization, but will step away next month if her request is denied.

