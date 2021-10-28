The Exchange: blue is darker than Black

This is post 3 of 3 in the series “The Exchange”

The Weekly’s poetry corner, where a poem or piece of writing is presented with a prompt. Readers are welcome to respond to the prompt with original poems, and pieces may be featured in the next issue of the Weekly.

blue is darker than Black

by Chima “Naira” Ikoro

I’m at work sitting at the hostess stand

when a Black man walks up to me

and lingers in my peripheral.

I try not to look up at him

until he speaks.

His voice caches on his lips–

it sounds like he’s at the end of a long shift. or a rope. maybe?

maybe he is bored;

it’s almost quitting time.

I could hear it in the shifting of his feet;

“almost quitting time.”

He asks me questions about the restaurant—tryna see if he can

get in.

I think he should go home. He knows I don’t wanna talk to him so

why is he talking

to me?

Maybe I remind him of his daughter,

or a girl he knew when he was

younger.

Maybe he sees that

instead of looking him in the eyes

I am staring at my own reflection

in his badge

and he thinks his soft voice can heal me—

ain’t it quitting time, officer?

you could have been anything in the world,

but instead you picked a shade of blue that is darker than Black

and impossible to see past.

It’s not my fault that you decided to wear yourself

inside out,

all of your brown parts read like wounds, opening over and over,

every word you speak is to the tune of flesh rotting—

a nightmare. a sheep in wolf’s clothing.

someone my daughter or younger self might mistake for an ally,

a slide of a hand that reaches for mine,

a diversity trick up the mayors sleeve.

It is not my fault

that you wake up every morning and dress yourself as a stranger.

I know

you know I am uncomfortable,

and yet you’re tryna pry your small talk between my anxiety—

if you wanna fill these gaps so bad

then ain’t it quitting time? Officer?

A cop walks up to me while I am at work.

He is Black, and he is tired, and that is not my problem.

Could he even imagine how tired

I am?

Chima Ikoro is the community organizing editor for the Weekly . She last wrote about Juneteenth becoming a recognized federal holiday .

Prompt

“Talk about a time where something that felt safe tried to sink you.”

This could be a poem or a stream-of-consciousness piece. Submissions could be new or formerly written pieces.

Submissions can be sent to bit.ly/ssw-exchange or via email to chima.ikoro@southsideweekly.com.

Featured below is a reader response to a previous prompt. The last poem and prompt can be found here .

THE SINNER, THE CHASM, AND THE EARTH THAT CRIED FOR RED DEW DRENCHED FLOWERS

by Dontay M. Givens

I have been long lost,

my humanity must pay

a debt, in blood.

I have drank, I have

consumed, forbidden

nothingness that lays hidden

behind the gate of the gods.

My skin diffused,

I burned marks into my flesh.

For myself, fashioned ruby

red curses; for others, I’ve

drawn marks of nugatory

grief—the immutable chasm

that is carnage has distorted,

the small semblance

of humanity remaining.

Isolation and hermitage

have writhed my body, my flesh

has cracked, the markings

have bled; I have paid

the ratking by the pound. All that is left:

my debts. I fear surrendering my existence,

I have lived a self-seeking life

exiled by my body, rejected by Earth.

Barren Sister Earth,

forget the blood I have spilled,

the wailing of the flowers covered

in red dew won’t leave my ears.

Forgive me, oh merciful Sister,

forget me: my name, my face,

my smell, my vagabondage, my sins.

Condemn me to Dead Man’s Path,

I will walk until the cosmos forgets

how to hold itself up without your touch.

Oh, God of charity, our atlas will one day

implode, Sky will vomit fire and brimstone,

Sun will wail a long sinless song—blood debts will never be paid, will you forget me then?

Dontay M. Givens is a writer from East Garfield Park. You can find him on Instagram @nappy.loc!

