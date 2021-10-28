Latto Drops Freestyle Over Yung L.A.’s “Ain’t I” For L.A. Leakers: Watch

Latto visited Power 106 Los Angeles to drop off a few bars for the L.A. Leakers where she delivered an effortless freestyle over the beat to Yung L.A.’s 2009 song “Ain’t I.” The self-proclaimed Queen Of The South hit the set in cornrows and a Curren$y Jet Life varsity jacket. She touched on a range of subjects from her start as a teenager to quips about her diet in the less than two-minute rap.

“This is a skeleton AP, but me I’m thick as f*ck/How the hell I’m pescatarian in a lambchop truck?” she questioned, taking a quick pause before getting right back to rhyming.

“Bi**h, stop playin’ with my pen/I been that since 16, the pitch mean/I’m pullin’ rap h*es’ cards like the vaccine.” she boasted.

The 22-year-old spitter kicked off a new era of her career back in May when she officially changed her stage name from Mulatto to Latto, signifying hitting the jackpot.

“Yeah, you can’t discredit my come-up. It’s just detaching the name from the come-up. That’s solidified already. Now we just taking a different turn. This new name is going to bring new opportunities and new positivity and good fortune. That’s actually what Latto is to me,” she said at the time during an interview with Billboard .

The “Muwop” rapper, who is set to release her major-label debut in the near future, issued “Big Energy,” an upbeat, raunchy song that samples Mariah Carey ’s “Fantasy” in September.

“I’ve been rapping since a kid, a real jit, so just to be here, after watching it on TV is everything,” the Atlanta native shared with VIBE during the 2021 BET Awards of the annual event.

“It’s a lot more time and effort that goes into it. This will be my debut album with a major label. It’s a lot riding on it. A lot of pressure but it ain’t nothing I can’t handle.”

Watch Latto’s full freestyle over Yung L.A.’s “Ain’t I” instrumental below: