34-year-old Malina Golphin died and 2 others injured after a three-vehicle accident in Oakland (Oakland, CA) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 34-year-old Malina Golphin as the woman who lost her life following a multi-vehicle accident on early Sunday morning in Oakland.

The fatal three-vehicle pile-up took place in the 3300 block of Grand Avenue just before 2:02 a.m. According to the investigation reports, Malina Golphin, from Hayward, was driving a Toyota Prius and was attempting to make a left turn onto Grand Avenue from the east.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

34-year-old Malina Golphin died and 2 others injured after a three-vehicle accident in Oakland

October 28, 2021