Need some new golf gear or are you looking to buy a great Christmas present for the golfer in your life? You're in luck with the best Black Friday Amazon golf deals as there are some mega deals live right now, especially in the UK. We expect more deals in the US to go live in the coming days.

The best Black Friday golf deals are (nearly) here and we've seen big savings on all kinds of different items already, whether that be clubs, tech, apparel, accessories and more. Amazon has some outstanding offers right now on things like rangefinders , GPS devices, golf balls and bags, so if you or anyone you know is looking, make sure you don't miss out these deals while stocks last.

Amazon does like to change its prices frequently so if you see something low we'd recommend to get it before the price goes up. They also fluctuate very quickly so if a price below has changed, we will do our best to update you regularly. We've scoured Amazon US and UK to find you the best savings available to buy right now, featuring big brands and a wide range of products...

US

UK

Best Black Friday Amazon Golf Deals - US

US Deals

TaylorMade RBZ SpeedLite Complete 11 Piece Set | $200 off at Amazon

Was $1199.99 Now $999.95

One of the best golf package sets on the market, the RBZ SpeedLite set combines smart looks with plenty of forgiveness with a set of 11 clubs that well and truly pack a punch. We gave it a four star rating in our review which goes into more detail on how good this club set can be for you. View Deal

Strata Men's Complete Golf Club Set | $58 off at Amazon

Was $599.99 Now $541.99

Strata are well known for producing some of the best golf package sets on the market. And this 16 piece set is just that! Receiving a 4.5 star rating on our site, this forgiving club set is sure to have you playing better. View Deal

TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 Wedge | 18% off at Amazon

Was $169.99 Now $139.99

Pick up the MG2 (in 56 degrees of loft) now for under $140 at Amazon, by far the cheapest on the web. In our TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 wedge review we found it produced good spin, a soft feel and the rusty look on the face over time reduces sun glare. View Deal

Odyssey White Hot OG Seven | 13% off at Amazon

Was $229.99 Now $199.99

You can save 13% on several Odyssey White Hot OG putters right now, including the Seven, an iconic Odyssey fang design. Not only that but it has the famous White Hot insert as well. View Deal

Cobra King Grandsport 3D Printed Putter | $62 off Amazon

Was $348.95 Now $286.53

Save a massive $62 on the Grandsport 3D Printed putter from Cobra in 35 inches of length. The new 3D Printed putters from Cobra have been a very welcome addition to the putter market this year and you can pick up a tidy discount with Amazon right now. View Deal

Precision Pro NX10 Rangefinder | 17% off at Amazon

Was $299.99 Now $249.99

Solid, accurate, easy to use and cool, the NX10 is right up there when it comes to the best golf rangefinders . It performs in just about every way a good laser should and we love the customizable element on the side as well. View Deal

GolfBuddy Laser Lite Rangefinder | $36 off at Amazon

Was $179.99 Now $143.99

Pick up one of the best golf laser rangefinders on the market with a very nice $36 saving! It features slope technology, vibration and a 6x zoom to help you get the right yardage every time. View Deal

Shot Scope V3 GPS Watch | $60 off at Amazon

Was $219.99 Now $159.99

As well as being one of the best golf GPS watches on the market, the V3 is also one of the best golf shot tracking apps and devices you can buy. It tracks your game to take your stats to the next level, all whilst giving accurate yardages on the course View Deal

Flightscope Mevo Launch Monitor | 20% off at Amazon

Was $499 Now $399

The Flightscope Mevo is the little brother of the Mevo+, providing a more affordable alternative that still offers an impressive selection of data points, including clubhead speed, spin rate and carry distance. View Deal

Bushnell Wingman Speaker | $50 off at Amazon

Was $159.99 Now $109.99

The Bushnell Wingman certainly delivers on what it sets out to do – it works well in a buggy and it enables you to play music and get yardages from the GPS app with high-quality audio. We also like the magnetic Bite technology and the fact it has $50 off right now. View Deal

adidas Men's Codechaos Spikeless Golf Shoes | Save 67% at Amazon

Was $150 Now $50.22

Available in multiple sizes and styles, you can pick up a pair of the best adidas golf shoes on the market for as low as $50! With sharp looks, they also have plenty of grip, making them perfect for both summer and winter conditions. View Deal

Wilson Staff Fifty Elite Golf Balls | 48% off at Amazon

Were $24.99 Now $17.97

Looking to stock up on distance balls? You won't find many, if any, better deals than this - $17.97 for a dozen Wilson Staffs. View Deal

Wilson Golf Tour Velocity | 24% off at Amazon

Was $24.99 Now $18.97

The Wilson Tour Velocity is a fantastic ball for any mid-to-high handicap golfer looking for a bargain on a durable, yet performance enhancing set of golf balls. Mid compression balls are combined with a hard core, to deliver forgiving and well struck ball flights that zip through the air. Plus get an extra bargain of 24% off at Amazon during Black Friday.

Izzo Ultra Lite Stand Bag | $27 off at Amazon

Was $129.99 Now $102.98

Need a new lightweight stand bag? This Izzo model is a bargain at just over $100. It features a four-way top, full-length dividers, a rain hood and weighs just 3.2lbs! View Deal

Callaway Golf 2021 Hyperlite Zero Stand Bag | Save $67.99 at Amazon

Was $249.99 Now $182.00

Another excellent bag option from Callaway is now on sale at Amazon for a huge reduction of $67.99. This is a lightweight and compact bag that boasts a four-way divider, seven pockets and a padded OptiFit Comfort Strap that conforms to the shape of your shoulders.



Read our full Callaway Golf 2021 Hyperlite Zero Stand Bag Review View Deal

Callaway Golf 2022 Chev 14-Way Cart Bag | 25% off at Amazon

Was $209.99 Now $157.50

Need a new lightweight cart bag? This model from Callaway is a bargain at less than $160. It features a 14-way arched top with full-length dividers, five spacious pockets, including a velour-lined valuables pocket and is made from a waterproof fabric. View Deal

Best Black Friday Amazon Golf Deals - UK

UK Deals

Strata Men's Package Set | 31% off at Amazon

Was £329.99 Now £224.99

This is one of our favorite package sets and the 12-piece model has over 30% off right now. (If you want a little more then the 14 and 16-piece designs are also on offer at the moment). View Deal

Strata Women's Package Set | £130 off at Amazon

Was £429.99 Now £299.99

You can also get £130 off the women's package set from Strata as well which is an awesome saving. Additionally there are deals on the 16-club model as well with £147 off. View Deal

Ben Sayers M8 Package Set | 30% off at Amazon

Was £399.99 Now £278.99

The Ben Sayers M8 package set is an excellent set and perfect to enable beginner golfers to take their first steps into the game. The 12-club set comes in a high-quality cart bag and includes a driver, 3-wood, and 5-wood, all of which are designed with an aerodynamic crown to promote a lower centre of gravity and higher launch for increased distance and maximum forgiveness. View Deal

Wilson Ultra XD Package Set | £171 off at American Golf

Was £470 Now £299

This is an excellent starting set for any one new to the game of golf. It comes with an excellent stand bag which is easy to carry and features on our best golf package sets guide . View Deal

MacGregor DCT2000 Package Set | 15% off at Amazon

Was £399 Now £339.15

MacGregor make some of our favorite package sets and one example is the DCT2000. This is an 11-piece set that has all the clubs a beginner could need and you also get a choice between stand or cart bag. That being said, the stand bag is the only option on offer this Black Friday. View Deal

MacGregor CG2000 Package Set | 29% off at Amazon

Was £354.99 Now £251.67

Another entry level package set we like from MacGregor is this CG2000 model. It comes with 10 clubs and a handy stand bag, and right now it is 29% off which equates to over £100 off. View Deal

Easygreen Golf Laser Rangefinder | 52% off at Amazon

Was £249.99 Now £118.99

Whenever we've tested Easygreen lasers we've always been impressed so this is easily one of the best deals on tech so far. Save a massive £130 and pick up a laser than features slope technology for under £120! View Deal

Shot Scope Pro LX+ Laser Rangefinder | £50 off at Amazon

Was £329.99 Now £279.99

This Shot Scope Pro LX+ rangefinder is designed with functionality in mind, with laser-like accuracy, GPS distances and shot tracking combined in a premium product. Now, with £50 off, it is certainly a great option for anyone's golf bag. View Deal

Mileseey Laser Rangefinder | £30 off at Amazon

Was £119.99 Now £89.99

Mileseey lasers have been on our radar for a while now and we were pleasantly surprised with the performance on offer in testing. It got four stars out of five and now has £30 off with Amazon. If you're looking for a cheap laser then you can't go wrong at this price. View Deal

GolfBuddy Aim W11 GPS Watch | Get £100 off at Amazon

Was £249.95 Now £149.95

Save a massive £100 on this fantastic GPS watch from GolfBuddy that is one of the most reliable and accurate watches on the market. It uses a number of features that make it a helpful piece of tech that can record scores, provide yardages and help you improve as a golfer.

Read our full GolfBuddy GPS Aim W11 Watch . View Deal

Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch | £60 off at Amazon

Was £179.99 Now £119.99

Save over £60 in the Black November sale on this great piece of wearable tech, which is at its lowest ever price! If you are looking for something very simple that works well from the off, the Garmin Approach S12 GPS watch ticks the box. View Deal

Voice Caddie Swing Caddie SC300i | £123 off at Amazon

Was £469.99 Now £345

Save over £120 on this on this Editor's Choice launch monitor which will we ranked as one of the best portable launch monitors on the market. View Deal

Blast Golf Swing Analyser | 25% off at Amazon

Was £149.99 Now £111.99

The Blast Golf Swing Analyser is a sensor that attaches to the grip of any golf club and gathers data about your swing. Alongside the free app, the swing analyser captures an incredible amount of data to help you get better. At the moment it is 25% off. View Deal

Skechers Elite 4 Golf Shoes | Save £30 at Amazon

Was £99.99 Now £69.99

Skechers are known for some of the best budget golf shoes on the market and, with their Elite 4, you can pick up a premium performer for under £70. Available in a range of colors and sizes, they are a great value for money option. View Deal

Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls | Save 10% at Amazon

Was £50.99 Now £44.95



The best ball in golf? Well judging by how many Tour Pros use the Pro V1, it may not be far off that tag, and perhaps you should take this opportunity to get it at a great price, and start hitting shots like the best in the business.



Read our full Titleist Pro V1 Golf Ball Review View Deal

Callaway Hex Soft Golf Balls | 36% off at Amazon

Were £21.99 Now £13.99

If you like a soft feeling golf ball offering good all-round performance at an affordable price, the Callaway Hex Soft is certainly worth putting into play. Usually they are £21.99 for a dozen but right now you can get them for £13.99! View Deal

Wilson Staff Duo Optix Golf Balls | 28% off at Amazon

Were £23 Now £16.49

Looking to add some color to your golf game? Pick up a dozen of the Wilson Duo Optix balls in bright, matte orange. The balls are easier to spot during the winter months and come with a soft feel. View Deal

TaylorMade RBZ Soft Golf Balls | 33% off at Amazon

Was £19.99 Now £13.49

The RBZ Soft is a 2-piece ball that feels incredibly soft, and will help those with slower swing speeds to get a good bit more distance. It does what it sets out to do extremely well and is 33% off right now. You can also get two dozen for less than £1 per ball .

Read our full TaylorMade RBZ Soft Ball Review View Deal

TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls | £11 off at Amazon

Were £49.99 Now £37.95

The popular five-piece TaylorMade TP5 is one of the best golf balls you can buy and this fantastic deal is about as good as you'll get leading up to Black Friday. View Deal

Callaway Chrome Soft X Golf Ball | £12 off at Amazon

Was £39.99 Now £27.99

Having tested this golf ball ourselves, there was no mistaking its performance off the tee and on approach. Faster swingers will enjoy using the Chrome Soft X as it delivers an impressive array of benefits that will help you strike the ball further and more consistently. View Deal

TaylorMade TP5x Pix Golf Balls | 22% off at Amazon

Was £49.99 Now £38.95

Akin to the fantastic TP5 Pix above, you can also get the TaylorMade TP5x with the amazing alignment graphics printed on its case. Delivering excellent feel and distance, the TP5x Pix is a great golf ball that will help you lower your scores and for the reduced price of £38.95 you'll be bagging yourself a real bargain here. View Deal

EZE Glide Compact Trolley | £46 off at Amazon

Was £175 Now £128.31

Save £46 on this EZE Glide trolley, a three-wheel design manufactured to take the load off your back and shoulders. It also only weighs 6kg and can fold down very compactly, as the name suggests. View Deal

Callaway Capital Prime Bag | 50% off at Amazon

Was £139.99 Now £69.99

A stand bag with over £70 off? That sounds like a good deal to us, especially as it comes from Callaway, one of the most trusted and well respected brands in the game. View Deal

ExPutt Real Time Simulator | 25% off at Amazon

Was £449.95 Now £336.99

The Exputt RG Putting Simulator is a fantastic and innovative piece of kit that offers incredible feedback on your stroke as well as stimulating you to work on your putting through a collection of challenges and stunning courses. As such, we think the 25% off discount right now makes it an awesome saving. View Deal

SKLZ Gold Flex Swing Trainer | 51% off at Amazon

Was £69.99 Now £33.96

Swing trainers are all the rage right now and one of the best comes from SKLZ. This Gold model is available with over 50% off! View Deal

PuttOUT Pressure Putt Trainer | 25% off at Amazon

Was £19.99 Now £14.93

The Pressure Putt Trainer is a fantastic aid that is designed to help you improve the weight of your putts. It's such a good product, that we actually included it in our Editor's Choice Awards for 2022, and now you can pick it up with a 25% discount. View Deal

PuttOUT Pro Golf Putting Mat | 26% off at Amazon

Was £69.99 Now £51.99

One of the best putting mats on the market is nearly 26% off, with the Pro Golf Putting Mat perfect for any home set-up. Not only is the Pro version reduced on Black Friday, but the Slim and Large models are also considerably cheaper. View Deal

Longridge Hardcase Travel Cover | 31% off at Amazon

Was £260 Now £178.99

Don't risk taking your clubs away without significant protection with this Longridge Hardcase cover. It has a heavy duty construction, a foam padded top and easy glide wheels. View Deal

Want more of the best golf deals?

Is Amazon a good golf retailer?

On the whole, Amazon is a very different golfing retailer as it doesn't stock everything like retailers including Dick's Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy in the US and Scottsdale Golf in the UK.

Amazon's price fluctuations do mean that some of their golf equipment can be priced fairly high, although it very often does undercut many of the best golf retailers, especially on items like golf balls, golf bags and lasers and GPS devices.

Especially when you add in Amazon Prime, we'd say the website is a fantastic place to buy your golf gear and especially when you get great prices like the best Amazon Black Friday golf deals we've highlighted in this piece.