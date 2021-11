It’s easy to think of caregiving as an event: a period of time when you have to care for an aging parent, sick spouse, or child and in which your biggest needs are backup care like a babysitter or a home health aid. But this is a mistake. For more people than ever, caregiving is a lifestyle. More than 50 million Americans are caring for their loved ones while also holding down full- or part-time jobs, and 83% of them have taken on more caregiving responsibilities during the pandemic. These hours of work combined with hours of caregiving create an array of physical, emotional and financial challenges.

