The U23 World Championships will take place in Belgrade, Serbia from November 1-7. While many weights will be loaded with senior-level talent, 70kg takes the top spot with a world medalist, 3 Olympians, and 4 wrestlers ranked in the top 11 in our international rankings. Take a look below to see a preview of the best guys at 70kg.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO