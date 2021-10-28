Nubank aims to go public in the US and Brazil, hitting a milestone among peers

Discovery, led by CEO David Zaslav, said on Wednesday that it reached 20 million paying streaming subscribers worldwide to its direct-to-consumer services, including Discovery+, as of the end of its third quarter on Sept. 30.
That was in line with Wall Street estimates. Discovery had ended its second quarter in June with 17 million and in early August reported having reached 18 million global paying streaming subscribers by then.
In its third-quarter earnings report on Wednesday, the company also recorded a U.S. advertising revenue gain of 5 percent, while its U.S. distribution revenue posted a 21 percent increase, helped by Discovery+.
