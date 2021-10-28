CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Global Roundup: Mallinckrodt Shares Real-World Data for Terlipressin

biospace.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew real-world results for the treatment of hospitalized patients with esophageal variceal hemorrhage (EVH) and liver cirrhosis treated with terlipressin from Mallinckrodt plc look promising following treatment of nearly 200 patients in a U.K. hospital. Terlipressin is a potent vasopressin analog selective for V1 receptors. Although not approved in...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

UK is first to authorize Merck’s anti-COVID pill

Britain has granted a conditional authorization to Merck's coronavirus antiviral, the first pill shown to successfully treat COVID-19. It is the first country to OK the treatment, although it was not immediately clear how quickly the pill would be available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phramalive.com

Global Roundup: Singapore Researchers Create Atlas of Gastric Cancer

Researchers in Singapore have developed the world’s largest and highest-resolution atlas of gastric cancer. It is believed that this world’s largest analysis of gastric tumor cells will provide a launchpad for scientists to plan more effective therapies for this type of cancer. Findings from the study have shown new insights...
CANCER
biospace.com

Antiretroviral (ARV) Agents Market Registers Strong Growth as Efforts to Curb Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Escalates

Growing Popularity of Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) as a Long-Acting Suppression to Push Antiretroviral Agents Sales. The latest research report by Fact.MR presents an in-depth analysis of the antiretroviral (ARV) agents market size, growth drivers, restraints and opportunities. It also studies latest trends affecting the demand across leading segments in terms of drug type, distribution channel and region.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

COVID-19 Update: UK Approves Molnupiravir, WHO Authorizes Ocugen/Bharat Vaccine

Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics’ antiviral drug molnupiravir, which showed great promise against COVID-19 in clinical trials, received its first authorization. For that and other COVID-19 news, read on. Merck & Ridgeback’s Molnupiravir Authorized in the UK. Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics’ molnupiravir, an oral antiviral against COVID-19, received its first authorization...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mallinckrodt#Approved Drug#Drugs#Evh#Royal Free Hospital
biospace.com

Baseimmune closes $4.8m funding round to future-proof vaccines

LONDON, UK - Imperial College-based biotech startup Baseimmune has secured $4.8m funding to develop the next generation of future-proof universal vaccines against existing and emerging human and animal health threats including COVID, malaria and African Swine Fever. The latest $4.8m investment round, led by Hoxton Ventures, will enable the company...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Long-Acting Insulin Emerges as User-friendly Drug Delivery Method, Demand to Grow by 9.4% CAGR through 2031

Innovations in Insulin Delivery Methods Revolutionizing Long-Acting Insulin Market. The latest research report by Fact.MR on long-acting insulin market provides a meticulous analysis of popular business strategies. It also studies various growth drivers, restraints, opportunities affecting growth across leading segments in terms of product type, indication, delivery method, distribution channel, and region.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Sterile Compounding Pharmacies to Surpass US$ 8.9 Bn amid Soaring Demand for High Quality Patient Specific Drugs

Seven out of Every Ten Sterile Compounding Medicines Sales to come from the U.S. Fact.MR’s latest report on sterile compounding pharmacies market provides a meticulous analysis of prevailing dynamics, ongoing developments, and trending business strategies. It studies in detail various growth drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities affecting the demand across leading segments in terms of product, therapeutic area, and end user.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

RNA-based Therapeutics and Vaccines Market Report | How has COVID-19 affected the market?

RNA-based biopharmaceuticals is a comparatively new class of treatment and it comprises vaccines and therapeutics. These biopharmaceuticals are prophylactic medicines that are used in the treatment of various rare and chronic diseases, which includes certain cardiovascular conditions, tuberculosis, diabetes, and cancer. The main objective of RNA therapeutics is to invent a cure for rare diseases and various unmet clinical conditions. This field is research-based and advancement made in the field of technology is likely to expand the global RNA-based therapeutics and vaccines market over the tenure of assessment.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
FDA
biospace.com

Novartis Links with UK's Dunad in $1.3 Billion Protein Degradation Deal

Novartis has forged a collaboration with U.K.-startup Dunad Therapeutics to develop next-generation targeted protein-degradation therapies in a deal valued at up to $1.3 billion. Dunad, which is based in Cambridge, England, emerged from stealth mode in March of this year, backed by the financial strength of Epidarex Capital. Dunad’s small...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
washington.edu

ArtSci Roundup: Global Month

UW Global Month celebrates our University’s global impact and community. During the month of November, we highlight the connections and relationships the UW has all over the world and the impact of our University’s global engagement. Many of these opportunities are streamed through Zoom. All UW faculty, staff, and students...
TRAVEL
Pioneer Press

Real World Economics: Global corporate taxes are a good step

Usually, international finagling among rich people and corporations to minimize paying taxes, legally or illegally, is not visible to the eye. Occasionally it is. On a trip to Switzerland, my wife and I went for lunch in the neighboring country of Liechtenstein. We started in Chur, a pleasant regional Swiss city in the Rhine Valley. An impulsive query of a hotel clerk told us that all we needed to do to visit another country was to drive 20 miles on the freeway, turn right at the big McDonald’s sign, cross the bridge, one left, one right and we would be in the business heart of Vaduz, tiny Liechtenstein’s capital.
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Drugmakers Get FDA Guidance for Submitting Real-World Data

Drugmakers on Thursday received insight on how they can transform real-world evidence into tangible data for studies supporting FDA product approval applications. The Food and Drug Administration’s draft guidance includes recommendations on how to include these data sources in regulatory submissions in compliance with the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. Real-world data include indicators of a patient’s health status or the delivery of health care, gathered from electronic health records and billing activities, according to the FDA.
INDUSTRY
chaindrugreview.com

Mallinckrodt’s Steven Romano elected NPC board chair

WASHINGTON — The National Pharmaceutical Council (NPC) announced Thursday that Dr. Steven Romano, executive vice president and chief scientific officer, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, has been elected chair of NPC’s board of directors for 2021-2022. Dr. Romano has served on NPC’s board as vice chair for the past year. “Dr. Romano’s passion...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Moderna lowers forecast for 2021 COVID-19 vaccine deliveries

Moderna is scaling back expectations for the number of COVID-19 vaccine deliveries it expects to make this year and the revenue it will record from them.The drugmaker said Thursday that longer delivery lead times for exports and a temporary impact from expanding its fill-finish capacity may shift some deliveries to early 2022. The company now expects full-year, 2021 product sales of between $15 billion and $18 billion.That’s down from a prediction for $20 billion in sales that it made in August.Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is the only product the drugmaker has on the market. It brought in $4.81 billion in sales...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Pharmaceutical Spray Drying Market: The excipient production segment dominated the market

Spray drying is a drying technique used in the pharmaceutical industry to produce dry or coarse powder from liquid or slurry. It is usually used in the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), the active ingredients in drugs. The spray drying process mainly consist of three phases. The first phase is atomization, where liquid feed is turned into small liquid droplets with the help of a nozzle. This is the most critical stage in the process for achieving desired product qualities such as viscosity and particle size. The second stage is drying, where droplets from the nozzle are dried with the help of air heated with natural gas. The last stage involves recovery of powder from the exhaust gas. The advantages of spray drying are speedy drying, versatility, suitability for heat sensitive products, and ease in maintaining quality of products. Expansion in the pharmaceutical market, increased disease prevalence globally, supporting government facilities, technological advancements in the production of drugs, improvement in the stability of products, and increased R&D spending globally are major factors projected to propel the growth of the pharmaceutical spray drying market. According to data published by the statistics portal Statistica, the pharmaceutical industry invested US$ 159 Bn in research and development activities globally in 2016. Initiatives undertaken by the government to commercialize spray drying technologies and increase in the acceptance of spray drying in developing countries are also expected to propel the global pharmaceutical spray drying market over forecast period. However, high costs associated with spray drying are likely to restrain the growth of the pharmaceutical spray drying market. The application of ultrasound technique during atomization and alternatives for selection of controlled environment are some of the latest trends in the pharmaceutical spray drying market. These advancements are expected to contribute to improving conventional spray drying distinctly.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bloomberglaw.com

Pandemic Opens Door to More Real-World Data for Drug Decisions

Real-world data will likely play a bigger role in FDA drug reviews as the agency adopts lessons from Covid-19 to future regulatory decisions. The urgency of the pandemic has propelled U.S. health leaders to use data from sources such as patient medical records and mobile devices to help make decisions in real time. The Food and Drug Administration signaled it will further expand use of these sources through the release of two new draft guidances and a partnership to rapidly assess Covid-19 products.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy