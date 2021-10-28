Global Roundup: Mallinckrodt Shares Real-World Data for Terlipressin

Spray drying is a drying technique used in the pharmaceutical industry to produce dry or coarse powder from liquid or slurry. It is usually used in the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), the active ingredients in drugs. The spray drying process mainly consist of three phases. The first phase is atomization, where liquid feed is turned into small liquid droplets with the help of a nozzle. This is the most critical stage in the process for achieving desired product qualities such as viscosity and particle size. The second stage is drying, where droplets from the nozzle are dried with the help of air heated with natural gas. The last stage involves recovery of powder from the exhaust gas. The advantages of spray drying are speedy drying, versatility, suitability for heat sensitive products, and ease in maintaining quality of products. Expansion in the pharmaceutical market, increased disease prevalence globally, supporting government facilities, technological advancements in the production of drugs, improvement in the stability of products, and increased R&D spending globally are major factors projected to propel the growth of the pharmaceutical spray drying market. According to data published by the statistics portal Statistica, the pharmaceutical industry invested US$ 159 Bn in research and development activities globally in 2016. Initiatives undertaken by the government to commercialize spray drying technologies and increase in the acceptance of spray drying in developing countries are also expected to propel the global pharmaceutical spray drying market over forecast period. However, high costs associated with spray drying are likely to restrain the growth of the pharmaceutical spray drying market. The application of ultrasound technique during atomization and alternatives for selection of controlled environment are some of the latest trends in the pharmaceutical spray drying market. These advancements are expected to contribute to improving conventional spray drying distinctly.

