Since the release of the Democratic Party’s $3.5 trillion budget draft in early August, intraparty tensions have been high as debate roils over what to cut and how to trim it so that the price tag becomes more amenable. On Wednesday, after almost three months of discussion, one hurdle of contention seems to have been cleared: the Democrats have reached an agreement about how to lower the price of some prescription drugs.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO