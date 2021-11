Parents across the country celebrated on Oct. 29 when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine in children aged 5 to 11. Kids are now one step closer to being vaccinated against COVID with Pfizer, and adolescents 12 to 15 have been getting Pfizer shots since May. The journey for Moderna, on the other hand, has been less straightforward. While the vaccine manufacturer applied for FDA authorization for children 12 to 17 in June, the agency has yet to approve Moderna in anyone under 18—and the latest update from the company suggests that might not happen until 2022.

