In 1962 John was selected to join the Indiana State Police and retired after 26 years of duty. He spent eight years in northwest Indiana working out of the Dunes Park Post. He was then transferred to the CID (Criminal Investigation Division) and moved to Frankfort. At the time of his retirement, he was commander of the State Police White Collar Crime Section at headquarters in Indianapolis. He was also an instructor at the Indiana State Police Academy. After retiring from the State Police, he worked as a fraud investigator in banking.

INDIANA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO