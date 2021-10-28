Delta Beer Lab Seeks Taproom & Events Manager

Haven House Children’s Hospice supports hundreds of families, looking after children and young people who have life-limiting or life-threatening conditions. Our mission is to provide the highest quality palliative and holistic care services to children and their families in our local communities. Since the hospice began it has gone from strength to strength both in terms of the care we provide to children and families as well as the close bonds we have developed and nurtured with individuals and organisations in our community who are inspired by our work.

CHARITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO