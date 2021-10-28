Delta Beer Lab Seeks Taproom & Events Manager

Hofbräuhaus of Pittsburgh has decided to reinstate its general manager in light of its independent counsel’s preliminary investigation into alleged racial discrimination during a Black beer festival in September. On Thursday, the brewery posted on its Facebook page, “The investigation included interviewing all available witnesses, reviewing video tapes, inspecting communications, and reviewing pertinent documents. ...We hope to finalize the investigation shortly.” The statement added: “While the investigation is ongoing, in the absence of evidence corroborating the allegations, the Hofbräuhaus has decided to provisionally reinstate its manager.”
Comments / 0