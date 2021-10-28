Rome police seek help from public with stabbing investigation

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- A 19-year-old woman has died after being stabbed multiple times in Danville. According to officials, on October 31, around 3:11 a.m., Danville Police responded to the OSF Emergency Room in regards to a 19-year-old female victim with a stab wound. Police say, upon arrival, officers spoke with...
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a non-fatal stabbing in Dorchester on Friday, Oct. 22. Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of Blue Hill Avenue around 2:15 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to Boston police.
Oswego, N.Y. — Oswego police have released the name of a woman found dead along a city street this weekend. Kaylene Fragale, 28, has been identified as the woman found dead on the side of Erie Street on Saturday, according to a news release from the Oswego City Police Department.
LANCASTER, PA — Manheim Township Police report that a female store clerk was allegedly assaulted by an unknown male at the Target store at 1589 Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township. Authorities state that at 3:50 p.m., on Thursday, October 14th, 2021, the pictured male entered the Target and approached a...
An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 39-year-old Michael R. Fritchey is wanted for P&P violation and stealing a motor vehicle. Fritchey is described as white and 5-foot-8 and 195 pounds.
BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Police on Thursday released surveillance images in hopes the public can help investigators identify the suspect behind a deadly shooting in West Baltimore.
About 5:35 p.m. Sept. 27, police checking out a ShotSpotter alert near Baker and North Smallwood streets found a man shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.
Based on surveillance images uploaded to social media, police are looking for a man dressed in dark colors and a ski mask who was seen riding a moped in the area.
Anyone with information about the case or suspect’s identity is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. To remain anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro police are investigating multiple incidents over the weekend, including three shootings, an assault and a stabbing, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to the 2400 block of Cannonball Road when they were told about an assault. Officers found a male victim suffering […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are asking for help finding a person of interest in a homicide investigation. At 5:14 p.m. on Oct 10, police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1500 block of Barber Park Drive. At the scene, officers found Isaac Cortez Lattimore, 27, of Greensboro, with a gunshot […]
EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police Department announced it is investigating an alleged indecent exposure. Authorities state that the incident occurred at Plato’s Closet, located at 187 W. Lincoln Highway in Exton on October 26, 2021, at approximately 3:45 pm. If you have any information about this crime...
SUNDAY 10/24/21 12:36 p.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are currently investigating a stabbing incident that left a man seriously injured on Sunday morning. Salt Lake City Police say the victim is a 37-year-old man. His identity is not being released at this time. Police first discovered the injured man at a medical facility […]
The Cobb County Courier has a policy of redacting the names of suspects and defendants until a conviction or guilty plea happens, but an exception is made when the police ask the public’s help involving a serious crime. The same rule and exception applies to the use of mug shots...
Petaluma police are investigating after someone discharged a firearm late Saturday, sending a bullet into the home of an older Petaluma resident. Nobody was injured in the incident, which occurred at 10:57 p.m. Saturday and could result in up to seven years in prison for the perpetrator if the discharge is found to have been purposeful.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for information to help solve a 2010 stabbing death in southwest Portland. Officers said they responded to a bus shelter at Southwest 1st and Sheridan Street around 8 a.m. on Oct. 21, 2010. Officers arrived...
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile. Aunum Conyers, 14 years old, ran away when on a day-pass from Mingus Mountain Girls Academy. Aunum was with her father at Walmart located at 3450 N. Glassford Hill Road on October 16, 2021. She was reported as a runaway 2 days later.
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify the individual in the image above in relation to an ongoing investigation into a non-fatal stabbing of an adult male victim that occurred at about 2:15 PM on Friday October 22, 2021, in the area of 495 Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester.
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who robbed a business at gunpoint. On October 16, 2021, at 1:19 pm, an unknown black male entered a commercial business located on the 31xx block of Kensington Ave armed with a handgun. The suspect then went behind the counter and took (2) cartons of Marlboro menthol cigarettes, a flip phone, and $400 from the register then fled and was last seen running east on Clearfield St.
OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Sunday night near downtown Ogden. Ogden officers were dispatched at 9:35 p.m. to an apartment in the area of 800 25th St. Police told Gephardt Daily that an altercation had taken place between the suspect...
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect responsible for the murder of 74-year-old Clarence Lewis. The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on April 28 Lewis was walking near his home along 500 Block of Sterling DR. when an SUV pulled up next to him. That’s when, police say, the passenger of the SUV shot Lewis several times.
Detectives in Franklin are releasing new video from a Sunday night armed robbery at the Columbia Avenue Market Master gas station. Shortly after the robbery, officers arrested 26-year-old Tyshawn Hoesay, of Nashville, hiding in a nearby parking lot. Hoesay remains behind bars. The search continues, however, for the gunman wearing the red hoodie in this video. The hoodie had the word “Trap” in white lettering on the chest and side of the hood.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a woman was stabbed and taken to the hospital Saturday morning. Police said the stabbing happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after 11 a.m. Saturday. After arriving, police found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. Investigators said she was taken...
