Rome police seek help from public with stabbing investigation

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Police on Thursday released surveillance images in hopes the public can help investigators identify the suspect behind a deadly shooting in West Baltimore. About 5:35 p.m. Sept. 27, police checking out a ShotSpotter alert near Baker and North Smallwood streets found a man shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive. Based on surveillance images uploaded to social media, police are looking for a man dressed in dark colors and a ski mask who was seen riding a moped in the area. Anyone with information about the case or suspect’s identity is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. To remain anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO