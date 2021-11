Donald Trump, look away now. A congressional panel in Brazil has called for President Jair Bolsonaro to be charged with “crimes against humanity” for letting COVID-19 rip through his country in a failed bid to achieve herd immunity. According to The New York Times, the panel’s report calls for further criminal charges against 69 other people, including senior officials and three of Bolsonaro’s sons. At least 604,000 Brazilians have died from the coronavirus, a death toll that ranks second only to that in the United States. The panel says Bolsonaro is responsible for more than half of those deaths for encouraging mass gatherings, opposing masks and vaccines, and pushing unproven “cures” like hydroxychloroquine. (Sound familiar?)

