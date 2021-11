MONTEREY, CA - Can you believe we’re only a month away from December? As we ready to kick off November next week, many in the industry are already looking down the line to the first of December, which is when the Organic Growers Summit (OGS), presented by Western Growers and the Organic Produce Network (OPN), kicks off. However, we have not been left wanting, as yet another exciting education session has been announced.

AGRICULTURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO