Motorhead are teaming up with Movember for their annual fundraising campaign

By Elizabeth Scarlett
loudersound.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotorhead have joined forces with men's health charity Movember for their annual fundraising campaign. In honour of the collab, the organisation have even added the trademark Motorhead umlaut to the 'o' in their title, Mövember. The collaboration was inspired by Motorhead's late frontman Lemmy – who passed away from...

www.loudersound.com

#Prostate Cancer#Fundraising#Fundraisers#Movember#Charity
