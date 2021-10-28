Motorhead are teaming up with Movember for their annual fundraising campaign

CANTON—Rotary Club of Canton is currently holding its annual fruit sale fundraiser, which has become a popular tradition in the Canton area. Sales are being accepted now through mid-November, and purchases can be made through any Rotary member or on the Rotary website. "This is Canton Rotary Club's only fundraiser for the year", says Rotary Club president, Curt Oldfield, "and proceeds go to a variety of worthy causes, both in our community and around the world through the auspices of Rotary International. We deeply appreciate the support of the community that allows us to continue this valuable work." Some of the local causes that Canton Rotary Club supports include an annual scholarship to deserving students of Graham School of Nursing, donations to the Canton Family YMCA, hosting reading programs for Canton elementary schools, hosting deserving Canton High School students to attend the annual Rotary Youth Leadership Academy, hosting two local "Little Free Libraries", as well as conducting a recent food drive event to support the food bank at the SRC Learning Resource Center. Fruit sale items include oranges, grapefruit, clementines, apples, and combination gift boxes. Orders can be placed anytime now through November 17, and will be available for pick up on December 10 and 11 at the Historic Depot in Canton. To place an order, contact any Canton Rotary member, or for more information or to order online, visit: www.cantonrotaryclub.org/2021-fruit-sale/ Canton Rotary Club is a local club of Rotary International, a service based social organization with over 35,000 clubs and more than 1.2 million members worldwide.

CANTON, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO