Denver, CO

Woman breaks into Denver home, takes bath with glass of wine

By Evan Kruegel
KXRM
KXRM
 6 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver family is warning others in the area to be on the lookout after a bizarre home burglary last week.

On the night of Oct. 20, Holly Hatch and her wife Anna Lamers say they were getting ready for bed when they heard someone close the door to their guest bedroom.

“We knew someone was in the house,” Hatch said. “I heard that door slam, and I just yelled ‘Anna, we need to get out of the house right now.’”

The couple left the house and called 911, waiting in their car nearby for officers to arrive.

Lamers said police entered the home and called them with some bizarre news.

“They said, ‘Yeah, we found a woman in your bathtub, taking a bath, with a glass of wine,’” Lamers said.

The couple believes the woman entered through their doggy door before rummaging around in the guest room.

After they left the house, they believe she went into the kitchen and poured a small glass of wine, before adding bath products to the tub and hopping in.

Denver Police say the woman was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Lamers and Hatch believe the woman was experiencing homelessness and decided not to press charges.

“It kind of went from sheer terror, to feeling kind of sad. I mean, she just wanted a bath,” Lamers said. “Hopefully she got some of the help that she needs.”

