NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The National WWII Museum honors all of our nation’s veterans and celebrates their service this Veterans Day through an engaging series of commemorative programs on November 11 and 12. The Veterans Day Commemoration Ceremony and related programming will pay tribute to veterans past, present and future while highlighting their incredible stories of service. With the exception of the Victory Belles show and Victory Ball, all Veterans Day events are free and open to the public. Special thanks to AARP Louisiana and Navy Federal Credit Union for generously sponsoring the Museum’s 2021 Veterans Day programming.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 8 DAYS AGO