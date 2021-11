(CBS Boston) — Playing the matchup game can net a fantasy owner plenty of points if they pick the right player in the right week. It can also lead to losses, since many of the best scorers produce regardless of the opponent and aren’t available on the waiver wire regardless. Kirk Cousins has been fairly steady this season, putting up at least 26 points in four of his six games. And he’s done it against decent defenses. He’ll get another chance in Week 8, when the Minnesota Vikings host the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys defense is middle of the pack, giving...

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO