Medical & Biotech

Calligraphy at the nanoscale

nanowerk.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk Spotlight) Nanotechnology device fabrication – from electronics to photonics, security, biotechnology and medicine – often requires some form of nanopatterning technique in order to achieve the structures and surfaces required for the device. And although they may not be visible to the naked eye, the nanometer-sized trenches, ridges, curves and...

ScienceAlert

The Pupil in Your Eye Can Perceive Numerical Information, Not Just Light

You might know that the size of the pupils in our eyes changes depending on how well lit our environment is, but there's more to the story: Scientists have now discovered that the pupil also shifts in size depending on how many objects we're observing. The more objects in a scene, the bigger the pupil grows, as if to better accommodate everything that it has to look at. This "perceived numerosity" is a simple and automatic reflex, the new research shows. In a new study, researchers observed the pupil sizes of 16 participants while they looked at pictures of dots. In some...
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Using microbes to make carbon-neutral fuel

(Nanowerk News) Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis have discovered a new way to train microbes to make a readily usable biofuel. A team of biologists and engineers modified a microbe called Rhodopseudomonas palustris TIE-1 (TIE-1) so that it can produce a biofuel using only three renewable and naturally abundant source ingredients: carbon dioxide, solar panel-generated electricity and light.
SCIENCE
Innovate Long Island

For ‘ancient DNA’ researchers, ethics never go extinct

Every human being deserves respect – even humans who walked the Earth 10,000 years ago. So says an international assemblage of modern-day scientists – more than 60 scholars from 31 countries – who have created a set of “ethical guidelines” determining best practices for collecting and analyzing ancient DNA specimens.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Grants will help advance AI techniques to address data challenges

(Nanowerk News) The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory has received nearly $3 million in funding for two interdisciplinary projects that will further develop artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology. The two grants were awarded by the DOE’s Office of Advanced Scientific Computing Research (ASCR). They will help Argonne researchers and collaborators pursue AI and machine learning work in the development of methods to tackle massive data sets or create better outcomes where little data is available.
ENGINEERING
nanowerk.com

Graphene research sounds out new possibilities for electronic technologies

(Nanowerk News) A team of researchers have revealed that sonic boom and Doppler-shifted sound waves can be created in a graphene transistor, giving new insights into this world-famous material and its potential for use in nanoscale electronic technologies. When a police car speeds towards you and passes by with its...
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

How pearls achieve nanoscale precision

In research that could inform future high-performance nanomaterials, a University of Michigan-led team has uncovered for the first time how mollusks build ultradurable structures with a level of symmetry that outstrips everything else in the natural world, with the exception of individual atoms. "We humans, with all our access to...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Atomic Scale “Lasagna” Controls Heat Flow at the Nanoscale

Heterostructures of atomically thin layers help control heat transfer. Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have found new ways of controlling how heat flows through thin materials by stacking atomically thin layers of atoms into van der Waals heterostructures. By comparing different stacks of different materials, or even the same material after heat treatment, they found that weak coupling and mismatch between layers helped significantly reduce heat transport. Their finding promises sensitive control of heat flow at the nanoscale in thermoelectric devices.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Shrinking multiplexed orbital angular momentum to the nanoscale

The demand for ultrafast, condensed, broadband and secure transfer of energy and information is advancing at an unprecedented pace, with 6"‰G telecommunication already on its way. An enabler of this is to exploit light's many degrees of freedom (DoF) for optical multiplexing technology, now an essential tool for modern information delivery. The use of ultrafast pulsed lasers has facilitated the transition of data recording from a surface layer to a 3D volume1. Advances in nanotechnology, especially plasmonic nanomaterials, have enabled light multiplexing to be performed with five DoFs2. An exciting prospect to overcome the impending data crunch3 is to use the spatial mode of light as an additional DoF, with orbital angular momentum (OAM) a popular candidate4. But modern optical information technology systems require miniaturised and integrated solutions, and here OAM has a problem: as one zooms into the nanoscale, the telltale helical structure of OAM gets lost as the light wave appears locally flat. Just as ants cannot easily tell whether they are walking along a straight rod or a helical corkscrew, nanostructured matter cannot discern the OAM of a spatial mode. In a recently published paper5, Xu Ouyang and co-authors overcome this challenge in an ingenious manner. They note that while the OAM phase itself cannot be detected, its influence on the resulting sub-wavelength polarisation structure can. In a tightly focussed OAM beam, fine polarisation ellipses arise with orientations dictated by the OAM charge. This orientation can be detected by nanostructures with a similar orientation. Using this as a tool, the authors demonstrate that six-dimensional optical OAM multiplexing can be realised at the nanoscale, exploiting wavelength, polarisation, and three spatial dimensions simultaneously (Fig. 1).
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

New method to predict stress at atomic scale

(Nanowerk News) The amount of stress a material can withstand before it cracks is critical information when designing aircraft, spacecraft, and other structures. Aerospace engineers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign used machine learning for the first time to predict stress in copper at the atomic scale (Acta Materialia, "Machine-Learning Prediction of Atomistic Stress along Grain Boundaries").
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nanowerk.com

Physicists discover how particles self-assemble (w/video)

(Nanowerk News) A team of physicists has discovered how DNA molecules self-organize into adhesive patches between particles in response to assembly instructions. Its findings offer a 'proof of concept' for an innovative way to produce materials with a well-defined connectivity between the particles. The work is reported in Proceedings of...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Superluminal-like magnon propagation in antiferromagnetic NiO at nanoscale distances

Magnon-mediated angular-momentum flow in antiferromagnets may become a design element for energy-efficient, low-dissipation and high-speed spintronic devices1,2. Owing to their low energy dissipation, antiferromagnetic magnons can propagate over micrometre distances3. However, direct observation of their high-speed propagation has been elusive due to the lack of sufficiently fast probes2. Here we measure the antiferromagnetic magnon propagation in the time domain at the nanoscale (â‰¤50"‰nm) with optical-driven terahertz emission. In non-magnetic-Bi2Te3/antiferromagnetic-insulator-NiO/ferromagnetic-Co trilayers, we observe a magnon velocity of ~650"‰km"‰s"“1 in the NiO layer. This velocity far exceeds previous estimations of the maximum magnon group velocity of ~40"‰km"‰s"“1, which were based on the magnon dispersion measurements of NiO using inelastic neutron scattering4,5. Our theory suggests that for magnon propagation at the nanoscale, a finite damping makes the dispersion anomalous for small magnon wavenumbers and yields a superluminal-like magnon velocity. Given the generality of finite dissipation in materials, our results strengthen the prospects of ultrafast nanodevices using antiferromagnetic magnons.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
nanowerk.com

Works well with robots?

(Nanowerk News) Blame it on HAL 9000, Clippy’s constant cheerful interruptions, or any navigational system leading delivery drivers to dead-end destinations. In the workspace, people and robots don’t always get along. artificial intelligence systems and robots aid human workers, building trust between them is key to getting the job done....
ENGINEERING
nanowerk.com

A new dimension in magnetism and superconductivity launched

(Nanowerk News) An international team of scientists from Austria and Germany has launched a new paradigm in magnetism and superconductivity, putting effects of curvature, topology, and 3D geometry into the spotlight of next-decade research (Advanced Materials, "New Dimension in Magnetism and Superconductivity: 3D and Curvilinear Nanoarchitectures"). Traditionally, the primary ﬁeld,...
PHYSICS
nanowerk.com

Understanding finite-temperature quantum effects better with machine learning

(Nanowerk News) Three RIKEN theoretical physicists have used neural networks to investigate the way atoms and electrons interact with each other at finite temperatures (Physical Review Letter, "Purifying deep Boltzmann machines for thermal quantum states"). This knowledge will help inform the development of future quantum technologies for advanced computation. Many...
COMPUTERS
Physics World

Raman and PL at the nanoscale: why it’s important for 2D materials

Join the audience for a live webinar at 4 p.m. GMT/5 p.m. CET on 16 November 2021 exploring recent advances in nanoscale Raman characterization of new 2D materials and heterostructures. Want to take part in this webinar?. From graphene to TMDCs and beyond, Raman spectroscopy and Raman imaging proved to...
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

A superconducting silicon-photonic chip for quantum communication

(Nanowerk News) Integrated quantum photonics (IQP) is a promising platform for realizing scalable and practical quantum information processing. Up to now, most of the demonstrations with IQP focus on improving the stability, quality, and complexity of experiments for traditional platforms based on bulk and fiber optical elements. A more demanding...
ENGINEERING
nanowerk.com

Scientists zoom In on the atomic structure of artificial proteins

(Nanowerk News) Scientists have created thin, paper-like crystalline sheets using a synthetic, protein-like molecule called a polypeptoid. These nanosheets are only one molecule thick, with the molecules arranged in very specific ways. Scientists take images of these nanosheets using electron microscopes under cryogenic conditions. Until recently these images were blurry...
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

The intriguing behaviour of magnets with an extra bit of oxygen

(Nanowerk News) Below -148 °C (125 Kelvin), magnetite (Fe3O4) – the oldest magnetic material known to us – changes from metal to insulator. At that particular temperature, the material undergoes drastic transformations in its crystal structure, as well as its electric and thermal properties. Known as the Verwey transition, this physical process was discovered over 80 years ago and remains arguably one of the most important and challenging problems in condensed matter physics, still lacking a complete understanding.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Developing medicines - software incorporates the motion of atoms

(Nanowerk News) Medicines are often helpful in the treatment of various diseases. In order for them to be effective, researchers need precise information about the surface molecules of viruses or bacteria, for example. Often, the motion of the atoms of these molecules is neglected while developing medicines. But this can have consequences for its effectiveness. A team of researchers is working on software that incorporates such motions. This is helpful, for example, for the development of medication.
TECHNOLOGY

