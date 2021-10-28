Calligraphy at the nanoscale

The demand for ultrafast, condensed, broadband and secure transfer of energy and information is advancing at an unprecedented pace, with 6"‰G telecommunication already on its way. An enabler of this is to exploit light's many degrees of freedom (DoF) for optical multiplexing technology, now an essential tool for modern information delivery. The use of ultrafast pulsed lasers has facilitated the transition of data recording from a surface layer to a 3D volume1. Advances in nanotechnology, especially plasmonic nanomaterials, have enabled light multiplexing to be performed with five DoFs2. An exciting prospect to overcome the impending data crunch3 is to use the spatial mode of light as an additional DoF, with orbital angular momentum (OAM) a popular candidate4. But modern optical information technology systems require miniaturised and integrated solutions, and here OAM has a problem: as one zooms into the nanoscale, the telltale helical structure of OAM gets lost as the light wave appears locally flat. Just as ants cannot easily tell whether they are walking along a straight rod or a helical corkscrew, nanostructured matter cannot discern the OAM of a spatial mode. In a recently published paper5, Xu Ouyang and co-authors overcome this challenge in an ingenious manner. They note that while the OAM phase itself cannot be detected, its influence on the resulting sub-wavelength polarisation structure can. In a tightly focussed OAM beam, fine polarisation ellipses arise with orientations dictated by the OAM charge. This orientation can be detected by nanostructures with a similar orientation. Using this as a tool, the authors demonstrate that six-dimensional optical OAM multiplexing can be realised at the nanoscale, exploiting wavelength, polarisation, and three spatial dimensions simultaneously (Fig. 1).

