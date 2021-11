COVID politics was easy for Democrats when Donald Trump was president. Every single death was his fault. In July of 2020, MSNBC host Chris Hayes said, “Right now, right this moment, there are Americans who are alive and who are healthy who will be dead by the fall. And there are Americans who already died who did not have to. All because of the failures of our government and, more specifically, the president of the United States.”

