As Joe Biden tries to reassure the world that America is ready to take climate change seriously, back at home, it’s clear that no matter who will control the White House come 2024, America and much of the world is finally moving away from oil. After becoming one of the wealthiest nations on earth thanks to the black gold found under its sand dunes, Saudi Arabia is now working to transition its economy off oil and giving us a unique look at the opportunities the infrastructure left over from the oil industry could provide.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO