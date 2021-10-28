CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

Venice South Jetty walk-out closed due to severe weather threat

By WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff
 6 days ago

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Venice has closed the walk-out at the South Jetty due to severe weather moving into the Tampa Bay area.

According to a Facebook post from the city , waves are breaking over the asphalt walk-out making it unsafe for residents to venture on.

MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Rounds of rain through the day, some stronger storms

The Venice Police Department will have the jetty closed until the weather calms down.

City officials say the rest of Humphries Park will remain open at this time, however, this could change depending on the wave activity.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

