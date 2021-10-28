Venice South Jetty walk-out closed due to severe weather threat

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Venice has closed the walk-out at the South Jetty due to severe weather moving into the Tampa Bay area.

According to a Facebook post from the city , waves are breaking over the asphalt walk-out making it unsafe for residents to venture on.

The Venice Police Department will have the jetty closed until the weather calms down.

City officials say the rest of Humphries Park will remain open at this time, however, this could change depending on the wave activity.

