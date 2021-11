HSBC has said it expects to benefit from central bank interest rates rising earlier than expected as it announced a third-quarter boost to its profit.The banking giant told shareholders that its revenue expectations are beginning to look more positive, saying it is lending more and expects policy rates to rise.In the three months to the end of September, revenue hit 5.4 billion US dollars (£3.9 billion), up by 76% from the same period a year earlier.It was helped by the bank’s decision to release 700 million dollars (£507 million) that it had put away to cover bad debt during the...

