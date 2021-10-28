CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The Democrats' Plan to Tax Billionaires; New Jersey Governor's Race; John McWhorter on ‘Religion’ of Anti-Racism; Your Halloween Costume Disasters

WNYC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new proposal from the Democrats in Congress aims to tax billionaires’ unrealized gains in order to fund proposed social and climate program. Helaine Olen, Washington Post opinion columnist focusing on politics and economics, breaks down how that...

www.wnyc.org

Comments / 2

Related
kuer.org

John McWhorter On Woke Racism

Are aspects of today’s so-called “woke” culture and anti-racism actually harming the cause of racial equality in America? Author and linguist John McWhorter says yes. In a new book, McWhorter claims that there have been three waves of anti-racist movements in United States history: first, the struggle to end slavery; then, the effort to eradicate racist attitudes; and now what he's termed the third wave — characterized by books like White Fragility, the policing of speech and behavior, and performative virtue-signaling. McWhorter says that the adherents to this third wave — "The Elect,” as he calls them — are part of a new religion that is intolerant to dissent and nuance, and that is ultimately harmful to people of color. John McWhorter joins us Friday at noon and Saturday at 11 a.m. to talk about Woke Racism: How a New Religion has Betrayed Black America. [Indie Bound| BookShop|Amazon]
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Washington State
Deadline

Phil Murphy Wins Reelection As New Jersey Governor In Unexpectedly Close Race After Bad Night For Biden In Virginia – Update

8TH UPDATE, Wednesday, 4:30 PM PT: Some good news for Democrats after an otherwise dismal off-year election night, as Phil Murphy was projected to win reelection as governor of New Jersey. But his race against Republican Jack Ciattarelli was unexpectedly tight. Murphy was ahead by less than 1 percentage point when the Associated Press called the race on Wednesday afternoon. Murphy is the first Democratic governor re-elected in more than 40 years in New Jersey. The last Democratic governor, Jon Corzine, was defeated by Chris Christie in 2009. Meanwhile, some entertainment industry figures reacted to the Democrats’ disappointing results with a mixture of...
VIRGINIA STATE
KEYT

New Jersey governor race tests Murphy’s progressive politics

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s decidedly liberal shift under first-term Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is facing a test as he seeks reelection against Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Under Murphy, the state has implemented paid sick leave, added taxpayer-funded community college and legalized recreational marijuana. Murphy has also received high marks for how the state has weathered the COVID-19 pandemic, after a rough start. His agenda will be on the ballot on Nov. 2, however, and history isn’t necessarily on his side. New Jersey hasn’t reelected a Democrat as governor in four decades and hasn’t elected a governor from the same party as the president in three decades.
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcwhorter
WNYC

The Democrats' Plan to Tax Billionaires

A new proposal from the Democrats in Congress aims to tax billionaires’ unrealized gains in order to fund proposed social and climate programs. Helaine Olen, Washington Post opinion columnist focusing on politics and economics, breaks down how that tax might work and whether it is already dead on arrival.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WNYC

Homestretch for the New Jersey Governor's Race

Nancy Solomon, WNYC reporter and editor and host of the “Ask Governor Murphy” monthly call-in show, talks about the final week of campaigning in the New Jersey governor's election, including what the latest polls indicate. →New Jersey voting info.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Billionaires#Anti Racism#Washington Post#Wnyc#Columbia University#The New York Times#Diy
Western Iowa Today

Senate Democratic Leader Calls Governor’s Income Tax Plan “Radical”

(Des Moines, IA) Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls (Walls”) says Republican Governor Kim Reynolds’ long-term goal of eliminating Iowa’s income tax is radical. Wahls says the move would further benefit the richest and most powerful people in the state. Wahls says slashing income tax rates doesn’t solve the real problems in Iowa, like a lack of access to child care. Wahls says Democrats also oppose a so-called “flat tax” on income that has been proposed by Republicans in the past.
DES MOINES, IA
wunc.org

Democrat Phil Murphy is reelected in an extremely tight race for New Jersey governor

Gov. Phil Murphy won reelection in New Jersey defeating Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli, according to a call from the Associated Press. The extremely tight race was perhaps the biggest surprise out of Tuesday's elections. For months, polls have shown that Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy had a comfortable lead — as much as 11 points according to a Monmouth University poll released last week — over Ciattarelli.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Halloween
bpr.org

Virginia & New Jersey 2021 Gubernatorial Election Results

Tuesday, Nov. 2 is election day in two states where voters will decide on their next governor. The race in Virginia is a dead heat, according to the most recent polling. Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014-2018, is running for office again. The main concern for Democrats is holding onto the power they've been able to build in the state over the past several years. McAuliffe's rival is Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin, who has risen in the polls the last couple of months as President Biden's approval ratings have slipped.
VIRGINIA STATE
Business Insider

'Beyond unacceptable': Bernie Sanders slams Democrats' $1.75 trillion spending package after analysis said it would cut taxes for the rich

Sen. Bernie Sanders described it as "beyond unacceptable" part of the Democratic reconciliation bill. According to analyses, a planned repeal of the SALT deductions cap would amount to a massive windfall for the wealthiest. The $1.75 trillion bill has been mired in the Senate amid disputes among Democrats. Sen. Bernie...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy