Five Jets to watch when the Green & White play host Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium for the first time since opening day 2016:. QB Mike White — The ball is in White's court this week. After his first NFL appearance, pass, completion and TD pass against the Patriots, White gets his first pro start for the injured Zach Wilson vs. Cincinnati. He'll need to stay out of the clutches of D-ends Trey Hendrickson (team-leading 6.5 sacks) and Sam Hubbard (4 sacks) and watch out for ballhawking LB Logan Wilson (team highs with 58 tackles and 4 INTs). But as Wilson said about White's debut, "I thought he came in there composed and did a great job leading the offense with some really good drives. He played well." More of White being composed and playing well will be crucial to the Jets remaining competitive with the Bengals.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO