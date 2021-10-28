Official US Trailer for Asghar Farhadi's Outstanding New Film 'A Hero'

"What do you think will happen when one of us is suddenly gone?" Netflix has debuted an official US trailer for the acclaimed Mexican drama titled Prayers for the Stolen in English, originally known as Noche de Fuego (which translates directly to Night of Fire) in Spanish. This first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, and recently played at both the New York & London Film Festivals. Prayers for the Stolen is about life in a solitary town nestled in the mountains that is at war, seen through the eyes of three girls on their path to adolescence. "In their own impenetrable universe, magic and joy abound; meanwhile, their mothers train them to flee from those who turn them into slaves or ghosts. But one day, one of the girls doesn't make it to their hideout in time." Starring Mayra Batalla, Ana Cristina Ordóñez González, Marya Membreño, Norma Pablo, Eileen Yáñez, and Memo Villegas. The film seems to jump time, showing the girls once they've become a bit older, and how things have changed and how they're the same.

