Official US Trailer for Asghar Farhadi's Outstanding New Film 'A Hero'

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"It's the talk of the neighborhood. People called to say you make them proud." Amazon has unveiled a new US trailer for the outstanding new film from Oscar-nominated Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, best known for A Separation, The Past, The Salesman, and Everybody Knows. His latest is titled A Hero, and...

www.firstshowing.net

theplaylist.net

‘A House On The Bayou’ Trailer: A Nice Family Is Terrorized By The Locals In Blumhouse’s New Horror Film

Horror fans know some basic rules for surviving a horrific encounter. First, if you stop at a gas station in the Deep South, don’t interact with the locals. And another rule is that you never, ever invite said locals (or anyone remotely strange) into your home for dinner. Yet, that’s exactly what happens in the upcoming Blumhouse horror film, “A House on the Bayou.”
MOVIES
First Showing

New Netflix Trailer for Acclaimed Mexican Film 'Prayers for the Stolen'

"What do you think will happen when one of us is suddenly gone?" Netflix has debuted an official US trailer for the acclaimed Mexican drama titled Prayers for the Stolen in English, originally known as Noche de Fuego (which translates directly to Night of Fire) in Spanish. This first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, and recently played at both the New York & London Film Festivals. Prayers for the Stolen is about life in a solitary town nestled in the mountains that is at war, seen through the eyes of three girls on their path to adolescence. "In their own impenetrable universe, magic and joy abound; meanwhile, their mothers train them to flee from those who turn them into slaves or ghosts. But one day, one of the girls doesn't make it to their hideout in time." Starring Mayra Batalla, Ana Cristina Ordóñez González, Marya Membreño, Norma Pablo, Eileen Yáñez, and Memo Villegas. The film seems to jump time, showing the girls once they've become a bit older, and how things have changed and how they're the same.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
First Showing

Official Trailer for Exceptional Animated 'The Summit of the Gods' Film

"For some, the mountain isn't a goal, but a path." Netflix has revealed the official trailer for the animated film The Summit of the Gods, a French production based on a Japanese manga that's about two Japanese mountain climbers. The film premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this year, after showing as a "work in progress" at the Annecy Film Festival last year. It's one of my favorite films of the year - I love it so much and it has everything I adore: photography, mountains, Japan, Nepal. Photographer Fukamachi finds a camera that supposedly belongs to George Mallory, a mountaineer who went missing on Mt Everest, and goes on a mountain-climbing adventure with his friend Habu Joji, who also disappeared into the mountains a few years before. The voice cast includes Lazare Herson-Macarel, Eric Herson-Macarel, Damien Boisseau, Elisabeth Ventura, Kylian Rehlinger, François Dunoyer, Philippe Vincent, and Luc Bernard. With an original score by Amine Bouhafa. I'm happy that FirstShowing is quoted in this trailer! It's outstanding and I wrote a glowing review from Cannes about how it's perfect. A must watch film.
MOVIES
Variety

Juno Temple Says New Series ‘The Offer’ Will Reveal the ‘Scary S—’ Behind the Scenes of ‘The Godfather’

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Juno Temple didn’t have to travel far to attend Neiman Marcus’ recent holiday campaign launch on the Paramount lot — she’s been there shooting “The Offer,” Paramount Plus’ limited series about the making of “The Godfather.” “I literally had a freakout that was very vocal,” the Emmy-nominated “Ted Lasso” star recalls of her first time driving through the Paramount gates on Melrose Avenue. “This is one of the most glamorous and historic studios. And then I’m walking onto sets that are re-creating ‘The Godfather’ sets. I was like, ‘What is happening?’” While we may...
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘A Hero’ Trailer: Asghar Farhadi Could Win His Third Oscar for Best International Feature

Asghar Farhadi is back and in top form with “A Hero,” which premiered to rave reviews at the Cannes Film Festival over the summer. The filmmaker was awarded the Grand Prix by Spike Lee’s Cannes jury. The film is Farhadi’s follow-up to “Everybody Knows” and has been selected by Iran as the country’s official Oscar entry in the 2022 race for Best International Feature. Farhadi has won the category twice before thanks to “A Separation” and “The Salesman.” According to IndieWire’s awards expert Anne Thompson, “A Hero” is a near-lock to earn an Oscar nomination and is a leading frontrunner for the win.
MOVIES
First Showing

Is She Possessed By a Demon? Nun Horror Film 'Agnes' Official Trailer

"You don't have the luxury to be frightened!" Magnet Releasing has unveiled an official trailer for a nun horror film titled Agnes, from filmmaker Mickey Reece. This initially premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, and also recently stopped by Fantastic Fest and the Sitges Film Festival this fall. Rumors of demonic possession at a religious convent prompts a church investigation into the strange goings-on among its nuns. A disaffected priest and his neophyte are confronted with temptation, bloodshed and a crisis of faith. That description sounds a lot like Paul Verhoeven's Benedetta (which I also highly recommend) - but this is something else entirely! Agnes stars Hayley McFarland as the titular nun "Agnes", with Molly C. Quinn, Sean Gunn, Chris Sullivan, Rachel True, Chris Browning, and Jake Horowitz. This looks rather cliche and obvious, especially following the exquisite Saint Maud. But it still might be worth a watch.
MOVIES
vg247.com

Here's an official look at the Uncharted movie trailer

After leaking earlier, the official Uncharted film trailer has been released. You can look it over below, and enjoy a bit of Zeppelin singing about Hobbits in the process - which to me is a bit of an odd choice for an Uncharted trailer, but what do I know?. Out...
MOVIES
blackchronicle.com

Viola Davis Grills Sandra Bullock On White Privilege in New Film Trailer

Viola Davis was trending on Twitter Tuesday evening shortly after Netflix released the trailer for “The Unforgivable,” a new film starring the actress alongside topliner Sandra Bullock as Ruth Slater, a woman released from prison after serving a sentence for killing a cop. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON...
MOVIES
First Showing

Blasphemy! Full US Trailer for Paul Verhoeven's Epic 'Benedetta' Film

"You still don't believe in me? After all you've seen?" IFC Films has debuted the full official US trailer for Paul Verhoeven's Benedetta, already infamously known as the "lesbian nuns" film. This first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in the summer, earning a mix of love and hate reviews (as expected with a Verhoeven film - don't let these opinions sway you). We also posted the full French trailer back then. A 15th-century nun at a remote convent in Tuscany, Italy suffers from disturbing religious and erotic visions. She is assisted by a young companion, and the relationship between the two women at the convent develops into a romantic love affair. Belgian actress Virginie Efira stars as Benedetta Carlini, also with Daphne Patakia as Bartolomea, Charlotte Rampling, Lambert Wilson, Olivier Rabourdin, Hervé Pierre, Clotilde Courau, and Guilaine Londez. This film rules! I love how epic and funny and thrilling it is, in addition to being a wild a story about a nun who discovers her holy powers when another new nun gets frisky with her.
MOVIES
First Showing

New US Trailer for Fascinating 'The Real Charlie Chaplin' Doc Film

"He was always acting…" "He was inaccessible in so many ways." We all know the actor, but not the man himself. Who really was Charlie Chaplin as a person, not just the actor? Find out! Showtime has debuted an additional new US trailer for the documentary film The Real Charlie Chaplin, which recently played at the London Film Festival after first premiering at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival. We also posted the UK trailer a few weeks ago. From the award-winning creative team behind Notes On Blindness and Listen To Me Marlon. For decades he was the most famous man in the world – but who was the real Charlie Chaplin? This traces Charlie Chaplin's meteoric rise from the slums of Victorian London to the heights of Hollywood superstardom, before his scandalous fall from grace. Showtime will debut in the US starting in December. I am so ready to watch this! I've always wanted to learn more about Chaplin and his personal life. Take a look.
MOVIES
First Showing

Trailer for 'Nightshooters' British Action Comedy About Filmmakers

"If they saw any of that, boss, we could be in the sh*t." Playing at the Toronto After Dark Film Festival this year is a British indie action comedy film titled Nightshooters, which originally premiered in 2018 at the Raindance Film Festival. It already opened in the UK years ago, but still has never been released anywhere else yet. The film is described as an "action thriller about a group of filmmakers who find themselves on the run from a violent horde of criminals after witnessing a brutal gangland execution." The hapless film crew must use their technical skill and cinematic knowledge to defend themselves. The stunt man is a martial arts master, the special effects guru sets lethal traps, and the sound department strategically lay radio mics to detect when the hoodlums are on their way. It's supposedly a mix of The Raid and Snatch, which sounds like a lot of fun to watch. Hopefully. The cast includes Adam McNab, Nicky Evans, Rosanna Hoult, Jean-Paul Ly, Richard Sandling, Kaitlyn Riordan, Mica Proctor, Nicholas Aaron, Ben Shafik, Doug Allen. From the same director of the Dune Drifter film. It does look dumb, but might still be entertaining.
MOVIES
Variety

Amazon Drops Trailer for Asghar Farhadi’s ‘A Hero,’ Iran’s Oscar Contender, January U.S. Theatrical Release Set

Amazon Studios has dropped the international trailer for Ashgar Farhadi’s “A Hero,” which is Iran’s candidate to represent the country at the upcoming Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. The film, which launched positively in July from the Cannes Film Festival where it tied for the Grand Prix, the fest’s runner-up prize – and subsequently went to both Toronto and Telluride – will be released in U.S. theaters on January 7 before its online launch on Amazon Prime Video on January 21. “A Hero” is the Iranian auteur’s fourth film to world premiere in the Cannes competition after “The Past,”...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Benedetta': New Trailer Shows a Nun Experiencing Miracles in Paul Verhoeven's Controversial Film

IFC Films has just released a new trailer for the upcoming Paul Verhoeven film, Benedetta. The film, which premiered at this year's Cannes Film Festival after a two-year delay due to COVID, received the polarized response typical of a Verhoeven project, will be released to a limited number of theaters this December. The film will also be available through VOD at a later date.
MOVIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for NYC Comedy 'The Secret Society For Slow Romance'

"And where would we find all those giant turtles?" An official trailer has debuted for an indie comedy titled The Secret Society For Slow Romance, the latest from Brooklyn-based filmmaker Sujewa Ekanayake (of Breakthrough Weekend, Werewolf Ninja Philosopher) who is very active on Twitter talking about indie filmmaking. Set for release next spring and originally made during the 2020 pandemic summer, The Secret Society For Slow Romance is an indie dating-in-NYC story that's not really about romance, but it sort of is. Two extraordinary people go on several dates in New York City and plan a project that may change the world for the better - when they discover a way to end poverty worldwide. Described as "a comedy inspired by My Dinner with Andre, Before Sunrise, and Werewolf Ninja Philosopher." The film stars Alia Lorae and Sujewa Ekanayake as the couple. With music by Kevin MacLeod. This looks like a homemade adventure through NYC with plenty of fun conversations. Shoestring filmmaking with telling a story about connection.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
First Showing

Official Trailer for Ridiculous Horror Comedy B-Movie 'Puppet Killer'

"I just had this bad feeling but it's, it's nothing…" Central City has released an official trailer for an amusing horror comedy called Puppet Killer, a ridiculous B-movie horror concept following the evil animatronics movie and R-rated puppet comedy and everything else crazy. While celebrating Christmas at a cabin in the woods, a group of high school students are stalked by a psychotic killer obsessed with horror movie icons - which just so happens to be an evil puppet from his childhood. As the weekend unfolds, Jamie's friends are slaughtered one by one in ways that would make Freddy, Jason, and Michael proud. Jamie must confront his childhood best friend in a bloody showdown that will push him to the brink of madness… if he isn't already there. Pulling the strings of Puppet Killer is director Lisa Ovies and stars Aleks Paunovic, Lee Majdoub, and Lisa Durupt. Guaranteed to knock the stuffing out of you, Puppet Killer will be available on VOD this November in all it's puppety glory. This Christmas - You better watch out, you better not die.
MOVIES
First Showing

One Final US Trailer for Gil Kenan's 'A Boy Called Christmas' Movie

"To see something, you must believe in it. Really… BELIEVE." A little bit of magic might change the world. Netflix has released their full US trailer for the holiday movie A Boy Called Christmas, adapted from the children's novel by Matt Haig. This is the magical, adventure-filled new take on the origin story of Father Christmas, the tale of a young boy named Nikolas, played by Henry Lawfull, as he goes on his adventure up to the North Pole. There's trolls and reindeer and witches and all kinds of crazy things, along with Dame Maggie Smith playing Aunt Ruth. "What more could you want in a holiday movie?" Lawfull plays Nikolas, along with Stephen Merchant, Jim Broadbent, Sally Hawkins, Toby Jones, Michiel Huisman, Kristen Wiig, Zoe Colletti, and Toby Jones. Even though we just posted the full UK trailer last month, Netflix is opening in the US later in November - and they're promoting this one with their own trailers and posters that look like the UK ones anyway. This looks charming and mildly entertaining - hopefully it's good.
MOVIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for '14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible' Mountaineer Doc

"If I can stay alive, I can do this in seven months…" "You are on the edge of life and death." Netflix has revealed a trailer for a mountain climbing documentary film called 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible, one of the first ever to profile a Nepalese climber. Fearless Nepali Mountaineer Nimsdai Purja embarks on a seemingly impossible quest to summit all 14 of the worlds 8000-meter peaks in seven months. This is a daunting, near impossible feat for any human, even for a Nepalese person born in the Himalayas. "14 Peaks is a thrilling, action-packed story about courage, perseverance, and pushing the limits of human endurance. Written, directed and produced by Torquil Jones, an executive produced by Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi (of Meru, Free Solo, The Rescue). I am a big fan of mountain climbing films (also see this year's The Summit of the Gods) and I'm very excited to watch this documentary soon. Nimsdai is a genuine badass.
TV & VIDEOS
First Showing

New A24 Trailer for US Streaming Debut of Australian 'The Beach' Doc

"Breathe in." A24 has released an official US trailer for a special streaming event for the US debut of the doc series The Beach. We originally wrote about this last year, and I still think it looks absolutely wonderful. Created and directed by one of Australia's most celebrated filmmakers, Warwick Thornton, The Beach is the soulful journey of a man who has chosen to give up life in the fast lane and decamp to an isolated beach in an attempt to transform his life through the healing power of nature. Featuring incredible performances from an ensemble of nature's finest — and Michelin star-worthy catch & cook meals — this infinitely-looping experience is an exquisitely shot and unexpectedly moving feast for the senses. Starring Warwick Thornton, three chickens, a dog, and a mud crab. I'm not really sure why A24 is releasing this a "one-week-only" event, but whatever. The original series was six episodes, so perhaps they're just playing them on repeat over and over. Nonetheless, I can't wait to watch this and I'm glad they're bringing it up to us from Australia. Dive in.
TV & VIDEOS

