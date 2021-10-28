CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Teaser Trailer for Romantic Comedy 'Through My Window' from Spain

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"You think I don't know about your obsession with me?" Netflix has debuted a teaser trailer for a steamy romantic comedy film from Spain titled Through My Window, originally known as A Través de mi Ventana in Spanish. Adapted from the novel by Ariana Godoy, and arriving on Netflix in February...

www.firstshowing.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Marvel Movie Currently Dominating Every Streaming Service Including Netflix

Never underestimate the power of an Avenger. Marvel Studios released Black Widow in theaters and on Disney+ at the same time earlier this year, but the streaming version of the film cost subscribers an extra $30 with Premier Access. Last month, the streaming service finally added the acclaimed Marvel film to its regular roster, allowing fans to watch it at no extra cost, and it became an instant hit. In fact, following its streaming debut, Black Widow topped all movies in streaming viewership, including those over on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me Teaser Trailer Revealed

Supermassive Games' The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes just released on Friday, but we already know what the next game in the franchise will be. A teaser trailer hidden within one of the game's endings revealed that the next game will be The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me, a game which will double as the finale of the developer's first "season" of the anthology. A release date has not yet been set, but the teaser trailer depicts a setup perhaps more sinister than any of the other games in the franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
seattlepi.com

Romantic Comedies '70 Is Just a Number,' 'Till Sun Rises' Debut at AFM, Trailers Released (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based Picture Tree International has picked up global sales rights to two Scandinavian romantic comedies – the Finland’s “70 Is Just a Number,” about an aging female pop singer, and Sweden’s “Till Sun Rises,” about two lovers who escape their respective marriages to come together at night with the help of an ancient and magic book.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romantic Comedy#Comedy Film#Window Film#Animals#Ares#Luc A De La Puerta#Greek#Through My Window#Catalan#For S
ramascreen.com

New Key Art And Trailer For HARLEM Series

Check out these new key art and official trailer for Season One of the new series Harlem, from Tracy Oliver of Girls Trip, is now live! Also available is the series’ official key art, photographed by Adrienne Raquel, along with a special artist poster commissioned by New York artist Jade Purple Brown. The Amazon Original single-camera comedy will premiere Friday, December 3, with all 10 episodes available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.
TV & VIDEOS
animatedviews.com

teaser trailer takes flight

“Experience the origin story of a Space Ranger in Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear, in theaters Summer 2022. Check out a brand-new trailer for Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear, an original feature film releasing June 17, 2022. The sci-fi action-adventure presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear—the hero who inspired the toy—introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Teaser trailer drops for origin animation ‘Lightyear’

Disney and Pixar have debuted a teaser trailer for ‘Lightyear’ – an origin story for the beloved character of Buzz Lightyear from the Toy Story franchise. The sci-fi action-adventure presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear—the hero who inspired the toy—introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
IGN

Saturnalia: Official Gameplay Teaser Trailer

Just in time for Halloween is the official gameplay teaser trailer for the upcoming survival horror game Saturnalia, which, as you can see, has a gorgeous and wholly unique art style. Wishlist it now on the Epic Games Store ahead of its release this Winter.
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

Teaser Trailer: “Wendell and Wild”

Netflix has released the teaser trailer for “Wendell and Wild,” a new stop-motion animated project which sees Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele reunite as the voice of the titular pair of demon brothers. In the film, the pair escape the Underworld and find themselves in a town where they must...
TV & VIDEOS
First Showing

Official Trailer for Heist-Gone-Wrong 'Blonde. Purple' Crime Thriller

"Don't flinch." 1091 Pictures has released a trailer for an indie crime thriller titled Blonde. Purple, from English filmmaker Marcus Flemmings. This film is launching on VOD at the end of November if anyone is interested in watching. The story is about an inexperienced criminal who is stuck inside a bank with a teenage hostage after a heist goes wrong. How will he get out? The film follows his journey to escape, while also taking us back to show how he got into this situation to begin with. Starring Julian Moore-Cook, Ellie Bindman, Adam J. Bernard, Jennifer Lee Moon, and Jessica Murrain. This is a much better trailer than I was expecting, by all means, and the film doesn't look bad either. I dig the colorful title cards and introduction, along with all the style and characters. Might actually be an indie surprise? Worth a look.
MOVIES
First Showing

Trailer for 'Nightshooters' British Action Comedy About Filmmakers

"If they saw any of that, boss, we could be in the sh*t." Playing at the Toronto After Dark Film Festival this year is a British indie action comedy film titled Nightshooters, which originally premiered in 2018 at the Raindance Film Festival. It already opened in the UK years ago, but still has never been released anywhere else yet. The film is described as an "action thriller about a group of filmmakers who find themselves on the run from a violent horde of criminals after witnessing a brutal gangland execution." The hapless film crew must use their technical skill and cinematic knowledge to defend themselves. The stunt man is a martial arts master, the special effects guru sets lethal traps, and the sound department strategically lay radio mics to detect when the hoodlums are on their way. It's supposedly a mix of The Raid and Snatch, which sounds like a lot of fun to watch. Hopefully. The cast includes Adam McNab, Nicky Evans, Rosanna Hoult, Jean-Paul Ly, Richard Sandling, Kaitlyn Riordan, Mica Proctor, Nicholas Aaron, Ben Shafik, Doug Allen. From the same director of the Dune Drifter film. It does look dumb, but might still be entertaining.
MOVIES
First Showing

New US Trailer for Fascinating 'The Real Charlie Chaplin' Doc Film

"He was always acting…" "He was inaccessible in so many ways." We all know the actor, but not the man himself. Who really was Charlie Chaplin as a person, not just the actor? Find out! Showtime has debuted an additional new US trailer for the documentary film The Real Charlie Chaplin, which recently played at the London Film Festival after first premiering at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival. We also posted the UK trailer a few weeks ago. From the award-winning creative team behind Notes On Blindness and Listen To Me Marlon. For decades he was the most famous man in the world – but who was the real Charlie Chaplin? This traces Charlie Chaplin's meteoric rise from the slums of Victorian London to the heights of Hollywood superstardom, before his scandalous fall from grace. Showtime will debut in the US starting in December. I am so ready to watch this! I've always wanted to learn more about Chaplin and his personal life. Take a look.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn gets a teaser trailer and poster

The Jeepers Creepers franchise attempts step out of the tainted shadow of writer-director Victor Salva next year as Screen Media Films releases Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, a reboot from Iron Sky director Timo Vuorensola which intended as the first in a new trilogy of films free of any involvement from the series’ creator. Check out the teaser poster and trailer here…
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Teaser Trailer: HBO’s “Landscapers”

HBO has released a teaser trailer for its new limited series “Landscapers” starring Olivia Colman and David Thewlis. Inspired by real events, the unique love story follows Chris and Susan Edwards – a seemingly ordinary British married middle-aged couple who become the focus of an extraordinary investigation when two dead bodies are discovered in the back garden of a house in Nottingham.
TV SERIES
First Showing

Olivia Colman & David Thewlis Become Killers in 'Landscapers' Teaser

"My husband and I got ourselves into a bit of a pickle." A big time pickle. HBO has debuted a teaser trailer for a new 4 episode mini-series titled Landscapers, directed by the British filmmaker Will Sharpe, who also made this year's fantastic The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (one of my faves). Supposedly based on a true story, which doesn't seem that surprising to learn, a devoted and mild-mannered couple decides to kill their spouse's parents. They only get in trouble when two bodies are found. Sharpe directs this "exploration of love and fantasy," which is created and written by screenwriter Ed Sinclair. Starring the talented Olivia Colman (who's also in this year's The Lost Daughter film) and Emmy nominee David Thewlis, along with Kate O'Flynn, Dipo Ola, Samuel Anderson, David Hayman, Felicity Montagu, and Daniel Rigby. This is just oozing with style and all kinds of funky shots galore, including a B&W segment when they're in court, along with wide angle shots inside a phone booth and so much more. I'm certainly curious about this.
TV SERIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for NYC Comedy 'The Secret Society For Slow Romance'

"And where would we find all those giant turtles?" An official trailer has debuted for an indie comedy titled The Secret Society For Slow Romance, the latest from Brooklyn-based filmmaker Sujewa Ekanayake (of Breakthrough Weekend, Werewolf Ninja Philosopher) who is very active on Twitter talking about indie filmmaking. Set for release next spring and originally made during the 2020 pandemic summer, The Secret Society For Slow Romance is an indie dating-in-NYC story that's not really about romance, but it sort of is. Two extraordinary people go on several dates in New York City and plan a project that may change the world for the better - when they discover a way to end poverty worldwide. Described as "a comedy inspired by My Dinner with Andre, Before Sunrise, and Werewolf Ninja Philosopher." The film stars Alia Lorae and Sujewa Ekanayake as the couple. With music by Kevin MacLeod. This looks like a homemade adventure through NYC with plenty of fun conversations. Shoestring filmmaking with telling a story about connection.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
First Showing

Photography Documentary Film 'McCurry: The Pursuit of Color' Trailer

"What is my job? Capture images that say something about humanity." Dogwoof has revealed an official promo trailer for the documentary film McCurry: The Pursuit of Color, which is premiering at the DOC NYC Film Festival this month. For the first time, celebrated American photographer Steve McCurry opens up about the stories behind his iconic images and reflects on the defining moments of his extraordinary life and 40-year career. The fall of the Berlin Wall, climate change, the war in Afghanistan, McCurry has shot it all. A reflection on both his many professional accomplishments and the obstacles he faced on a personal level throughout his life. Those vulnerabilities are what set him on a path to greatness. This new doc film "celebrates the fantastic 40+ year career of a very private man who in his own words, describes himself as a visual storyteller and an artist. Wandering the planet turning the world into an art form, McCurry insatiable pursuit of color aims to showcase human resilience and the beauty and diversity of the world that surrounds us." Yes I will definitely be watching it as soon as I can. Doc films about photographers are always my jam.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
First Showing

New A24 Trailer for US Streaming Debut of Australian 'The Beach' Doc

"Breathe in." A24 has released an official US trailer for a special streaming event for the US debut of the doc series The Beach. We originally wrote about this last year, and I still think it looks absolutely wonderful. Created and directed by one of Australia's most celebrated filmmakers, Warwick Thornton, The Beach is the soulful journey of a man who has chosen to give up life in the fast lane and decamp to an isolated beach in an attempt to transform his life through the healing power of nature. Featuring incredible performances from an ensemble of nature's finest — and Michelin star-worthy catch & cook meals — this infinitely-looping experience is an exquisitely shot and unexpectedly moving feast for the senses. Starring Warwick Thornton, three chickens, a dog, and a mud crab. I'm not really sure why A24 is releasing this a "one-week-only" event, but whatever. The original series was six episodes, so perhaps they're just playing them on repeat over and over. Nonetheless, I can't wait to watch this and I'm glad they're bringing it up to us from Australia. Dive in.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy