Teaser Trailer for Romantic Comedy 'Through My Window' from Spain

"If they saw any of that, boss, we could be in the sh*t." Playing at the Toronto After Dark Film Festival this year is a British indie action comedy film titled Nightshooters, which originally premiered in 2018 at the Raindance Film Festival. It already opened in the UK years ago, but still has never been released anywhere else yet. The film is described as an "action thriller about a group of filmmakers who find themselves on the run from a violent horde of criminals after witnessing a brutal gangland execution." The hapless film crew must use their technical skill and cinematic knowledge to defend themselves. The stunt man is a martial arts master, the special effects guru sets lethal traps, and the sound department strategically lay radio mics to detect when the hoodlums are on their way. It's supposedly a mix of The Raid and Snatch, which sounds like a lot of fun to watch. Hopefully. The cast includes Adam McNab, Nicky Evans, Rosanna Hoult, Jean-Paul Ly, Richard Sandling, Kaitlyn Riordan, Mica Proctor, Nicholas Aaron, Ben Shafik, Doug Allen. From the same director of the Dune Drifter film. It does look dumb, but might still be entertaining.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO