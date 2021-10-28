CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

All eyes on world climate conference

By THE TORONTO STAR
Iola Register
 6 days ago

Related
FOX40

‘Last, best hope:’ Leaders launch crucial UN climate summit

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — A crucial U.N. climate summit opened Sunday amid papal appeals for prayers and activists’ demands for action, kicking off two weeks of intense diplomatic negotiations by almost 200 countries aimed at slowing intensifying global warming and adapting to the climate damage already underway. As U.N. officials gaveled the climate summit to its […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Climate Conference#Climate#Paris Agreement#The United Nations
The Independent

‘We’re already in a living hell’: Greta Thunberg joins young climate activists outside Cop26 to demand faster action

Young climate activists from across the world took to the streets of Glasgow on Monday to demand faster action from world leaders arriving at the Cop26 climate summit.Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate were among those taking part in a wave of demos across Glasgow. They were joined by young environmentalists from countries including Argentina, the Philippines, Mexico and Colombia.The Fridays for Future activists denounced the actions of Boris Johnson and other leaders taking part in the first day of the UN climate conference involving 25,000 people.“Inside Cop there are politicians and people in power pretending to take our future seriously,”...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Heating up: World leaders take center stage at climate talks

It’s time for more than 130 world leaders to feel the heat. Over 130 heads of state will traipse to the podium Monday and Tuesday at crucial international climate talks in Scotland and talk about what their country is going to do about the threat of global warming. From U.S. President Joe Biden to Seychelles President Wavel John Charles Ramkalawan, they are expected to say how their nation will do its utmost, challenge colleagues to do more and generally turn up the rhetoric.“Humanity has long since run down the clock on climate change,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was...
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

Israeli minister sees opportunity at UN climate conference

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s new environmental protection minister has set some ambitious goals: Tamar Zandberg believes she can use her office to play an important role in the global battle against climate change while also promoting peace in the volatile Middle East. Zandberg laid out her agenda in an interview with The Associated Press ahead of the upcoming U.N. climate conference in Glasgow. Zandberg says that Israel, despite its small size and struggles to meet a global zero-emissions target, could be a key player because of its expertise in green technologies. She also says shared environmental concerns provide an important opportunity for cooperation with the Palestinians and Israel’s other Arab neighbors.
ENVIRONMENT
New Scientist

COP26: Your essential guide to the crucial climate conference

IT ISN’T often that international summits are pitched as a “turning point for humanity”. But that is how UK prime minister Boris Johnson described the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, which starts on 1 November, in a speech to the UN this September. The question is which way we will turn. To within touching distance of a safe future climate comparable with the past 10,000 years or so that enabled humanity to flourish? Or continuing towards a hothouse Earth with higher sea levels, extreme weather getting worse, more wildlife wiped out – and an incalculable burden on the well-being of future human generations?
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

World leaders dial up ‘doomsday’ warning to kick-start climate talks at summit

World leaders turned up the heat and resorted to end-of-the-world rhetoric Monday in an attempt to bring new urgency to sputtering international climate negotiations. The metaphors were dramatic and mixed at the start of the talks, known as COP26. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described global warming as “a doomsday device” strapped to humanity. United Nations Secretary-General […]
ENVIRONMENT
laschoolreport.com

World leaders to explore girls’ education as climate crisis solution at upcoming United Nations conference

An “unprecedented” level of interest in girls’ education as a climate solution is growing worldwide, advocates say, as youth empowerment and gender are set to take center stage at the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference. From Oct. 31 through Nov. 12, roughly 20,000 international leaders and climate advocates will...
ENVIRONMENT
Iola Register

Biden turns focus to global climate change

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — President Joe Biden was swinging the focus of his battle for fast, concerted action against global warming from the U.S. Congress to the world today, scolding rival China on climate and appealing to other leaders at a U.N. summit to commit to the kind of big climate measures that he is still working to nail down at home.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
willmarradio.com

COP26 updates: Climate conference continues after world leaders leave Glasgow

(GLASGOW, Scotland) -- Leaders from nearly every country in the world have converged upon Glasgow, Scotland, for COP26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference that experts are touting as the most important environmental summit in history. The conference, delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was designed as...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

World leaders urged to 'save humanity' at climate summit

Queen Elizabeth II on Monday called on world leaders to act together to tackle climate change at the end of the first day of the COP26 summit in Glasgow. In a video message sent to the conference, she added her voice to a succession of world leaders stressing the urgency of the crisis. But as the summit got under way, several observers said that so far, there had been more talk than action. "If the world pollution situation is not critical at the moment, it is as certain as anything can be that the situation will become increasingly intolerable within a very short time...," said the queen.
ENVIRONMENT

