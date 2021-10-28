All eyes on world climate conference

Queen Elizabeth II on Monday called on world leaders to act together to tackle climate change at the end of the first day of the COP26 summit in Glasgow.
In a video message sent to the conference, she added her voice to a succession of world leaders stressing the urgency of the crisis.
But as the summit got under way, several observers said that so far, there had been more talk than action.
"If the world pollution situation is not critical at the moment, it is as certain as anything can be that the situation will become increasingly intolerable within a very short time...," said the queen.
