Home not so sweet for American F1 team

Formula 1 has become a little more popular in the United States in recent years. Liberty Media, the owner of F1, has also confirmed this, so it has added a race in Miami for 2022 to the American Grand Prix in the Circuit of America. For example, there is talk of a third race being held in Las Vegas or Indianapolis in the United States. Off Haas F1 Team There is also an American team in the game Andrei Autosport Is now in talks to take a majority stake in F1 Racing Staple Alfa Romeo. For example, in early 2022 there may be two American teams.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO