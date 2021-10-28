CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to cope with the anguish of an accidental death

Iola Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven as he is surrounded by loving friends and family, actor Alec Baldwin may well feel all alone in the world. In a split second, he learned how capricious life can be, and how we have...

www.iolaregister.com

insideedition.com

Woman Who Accidentally Ran Over Boy 44 Years Ago Says Alec Baldwin Is 'On a Journey' After Fatal Shooting

Maryann Gray is living with the shame and guilt of accidentally killing someone, just like Alec Baldwin. In 1977, Gray was driving down a narrow country road outside Oxford, Ohio, going the speed limit of 45 miles per hour. All of a sudden, she says she saw a pale flash and felt a bump. She had hit and killed an 8-year-old boy named Brian, who ran into the street to get the mail.
OXFORD, OH
AFP

Man who handed Baldwin loaded gun breaks silence

The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy. David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident. In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role. "Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
IndieWire

Moments Before ‘Rust’ Shooting, Alec Baldwin Was Told His Gun Did Not Contain Live Rounds, Police Say

Court documents published Friday reveal the first official account of the shooting on the New Mexico set of “Rust.” They suggest that neither Baldwin nor the first assistant director were aware the gun contained a live round up until the moment Baldwin pulled the trigger, fatally wounding cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. The information, first published by the Santa Fe Reporter, comes from a search warrant affidavit that was obtained by the newspaper from a local court. Additionally, IndieWire has obtained the “Rust” call sheet from Thursday, the day of the shooting, that details the weapons that were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
extratv

Halyna Hutchins’ Friend Speaks of ‘Tragedy’ Following Her Accidental Shooting Death

Who was Halyna Hutchins? As Hollywood joins her family and friends in mourning her loss, we’re taking a closer look at the cinematographer’s life and career. Halyna died Thursday after an accidental shooting on the set of the western “Rust” in New Mexico. The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Alec Baldwin, who stars in the film and is also a producer, fired the prop gun that killed Hutchins, 42, and wounded writer-director Joel Souza, 48.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sentinel

From Brandon Lee the Halyna Hutchins, accidental deaths on film shoots

The accident involving the American professional Alec Baldwin, who on Thursday killed an electronic character wounded another by firing a pistol that supposedly ran on blank during the filming of a movie, is reminiscent of other similar that have taken place while sony ericsson filmed movies um musical movies. Also...
PUBLIC SAFETY
'Rust' shooting may have been sabotage, say armorer's lawyers

Lawyers representing the woman who loaded Alec Baldwin's gun said an act of "sabotage" by disgruntled crew members may have caused the tragic shooting on the set of "Rust." Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was the armorer in charge of weapons on the Western movie set in New Mexico, where Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer last month after being told his firearm was safe. Her lawyers told the "Today" program, on the US network NBC, that Gutierrez-Reed had loaded the gun with ammunition from a box of dummy, or inert, rounds and had "no idea" where the live round that killed Halyna Hutchins came from. "We're assuming somebody put the live round in that box -- which if you think about that, the person who put the live round in the box of dummy rounds had to have the purpose of sabotaging this set," said Jason Bowles.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Alec Baldwin seen at New Mexico hotel with Halyna Hutchins’ husband, son

SANTA FE, N.M. — A “beaten” Alec Baldwin was seen hugging the husband and son of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at a New Mexico hotel Saturday morning, days after he tragically killed the crew member with a prop gun on the set of his Western drama, “Rust,” exclusive photos obtained by The Post show.
SANTA FE, NM

