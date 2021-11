The Women’s Foundation of Collier County is rolling out the red carpet at a rockin’ new event to honor local women who go above and beyond in making a positive impact. The inaugural Women Rock Philanthropy luncheon will take place at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Dec. 3. The celebration unites the annual Women of Initiative event that has honored an inspiring group of women for their philanthropy and civic engagement since 1998 with the annual Power of the Purse luncheon.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO