Untucking My Status: Testament of a Costa Rican Drag Queen

"At some point I realized that I actually made a little dent in history." Now this is a story we haven't heard before! And I'm glad it's being told again, especially in this format. Meet "America's First Drag Queen for President"! And spread the word! The Beauty President is a captivating 10-minute short doc film made by filmmaker Whitney Skauge from Breakwater Studios. In 1992, at the height of the AIDS pandemic, drag queen Joan Jett Blakk made a historic bid for the White House as an openly queer write-in candidate. So badass! "Our thing was visibility… the more visible we made ourselves, the less [any bad stuff] happened." Today, Terence Alan Smith, the man behind the persona, reflects back on his place in gay rights history at the height of the AIDS crisis. I admire that he admits it was all about visibility, not really about winning. Even this act made a difference. And I hope this story inspires even more people to make themselves visible.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO