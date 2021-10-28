GALLERY: Columbus Crew vs Orlando City

The hunt for the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs continues as Orlando City (12-8-11, 47 pts) heads up to central Ohio for their first-ever game at the brand-new Lower.com Field, home of the Columbus Crew (10-13-8, 38 pts). The game, presented by Audi, is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET, with local television coverage on FOX35 PLUS and the LionNation app beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Local radio coverage will be available from 7 p.m. on Real Radio 104.1 in English and Acción 97.9 FM and 810 AM in Spanish.
Comments / 0