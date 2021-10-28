𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Oct. 28

On Thursday, a new moon in Scorpio demands that you feel everything with a furious intensity. Right now there’s no holding your desires at arms length, no numbing yourself to your anger or pretense of coyness. This moon also brings a renewed trust in your own powers of discernment: You know what really matters, and you know what you deserve, and no one and nothing can sway you. Then on Friday, love planet Venus enters serious Capricorn, and communication planet Mercury joins the sun and Mars in Scorpio. Both of these signs bring a new depth and seriousness to the way you understand your life and your desires. You don’t have to settle for circumstances you know can never truly satisfy you: You want interactions that aren’t superficial but real, and relationships that will last.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO