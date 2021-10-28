CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Oct. 28

By NANCY BLACK
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Birthday (10/28/21) Domestic bliss enlightens this year. Steady action realizes home improvements for family support. Changes affect your partnership this autumn, leading to a profitable winter. Spring romance deepens connections with your partner, before valuable personal insights inspire you to bloom. Grow love at your house. To get...

chatelaine.com

Your Horoscope For November 2021

November is eclipse season. Eclipses give way to crucial changes that feel fated. A new moon in Scorpio takes place on the 4th that may bring up shocking and liberating revelations, so you can start anew. Venus enters Capricorn, and Mercury enters Scorpio both on the 5th. This will inspire you to dig deeper so you can support yourself with stronger foundations. A partial lunar eclipse in Taurus occurs on the 19th. It will be visible in North and South America, Australia, and parts of Europe and Asia. A lunar eclipse is a full moon where earth lines up and occludes the opposing sun’s rays, casting a red hue on the moon’s surface. In your lives, this means a significant culmination is taking place that has been budding since May 2021. The sun enters Sagittarius on the 21st. Mercury follows suit on the 24th, ushering us into the transition from autumn to winter. Read your horoscopes for guidance for the month ahead.
LIFESTYLE
videtteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Nov. 4

Today’s Birthday (11/04/21) Growth starts at home this year. Build family harmony with steady, consistent efforts. Autumn changes affect your partnership, leading to a winter surge in cash flow. Spring romance fills the air, inspiring personal passion projects for summer fruit. Nurture your garden for a bountiful harvest. To get...
LIFESTYLE
Maine Campus

Horoscopes 11.1 to 11.7

Aries (March 21 – April 20) Are there some things you’ve been putting off, Aries? On Friday, we have a double-whammy with Venus moving into Capricorn and Mercury moving into Scorpio. You’ll begin to shift your practical, paced energy toward your career goals and dig your heels into what you put into motion the day before.
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

November horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

The month ahead has its challenges, but it ends on a lovely note. November starts off with an intense new moon in Scorpio on Nov. 4 that will push us all toward a fresh start. The planet of communication, Mercury, dives into inquisitive Scorpio on Nov. 5, while romantic Venus enters hardworking Capricorn on the same day. The lunar eclipse in Taurus on Nov. 19 will bring much needed change and growth into our lives. The sun and Mercury both ingress into Sagittarius on Nov. 21 and 24, urging us to take a walk on the wild side and embrace our spontaneous sides as the month comes to a close.
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Thursday, 11/04/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You've gone back and forth so many times it's hard to tell what you want anymore. You might as well just flip a coin and live with the results. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Study the pluses and minuses of your current predicament. Yes, you were used but you also stand to gain something from this as well.
LIFESTYLE
northernstar.info

Weekly horoscopes: Oct. 27 – Nov. 2

We are now in Scorpio season! The nights are descending sooner, and the air is taking on a bitter crispness. It will do us all a bit of good to savor the warm, quiet moments as they present themselves. If you’re going out for Halloween, don’t party too hard.
LIFESTYLE
thecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of November 1

On Thursday, a new moon in Scorpio demands that you feel everything with a furious intensity. Right now there’s no holding your desires at arms length, no numbing yourself to your anger or pretense of coyness. This moon also brings a renewed trust in your own powers of discernment: You know what really matters, and you know what you deserve, and no one and nothing can sway you. Then on Friday, love planet Venus enters serious Capricorn, and communication planet Mercury joins the sun and Mars in Scorpio. Both of these signs bring a new depth and seriousness to the way you understand your life and your desires. You don’t have to settle for circumstances you know can never truly satisfy you: You want interactions that aren’t superficial but real, and relationships that will last.
LIFESTYLE
thesimpsonian.com

Horrorscopes: Oct. 28 – Nov. 4

Aries: You aren’t afraid to jump headfirst into the most challenging situations. Channel your brave and ambitious side and dress as your favorite superhero. Taurus: You may be stubborn, but your passion and loyalty are undeniable. Have fun with a slight throwback costume — you would make the perfect Katniss Everdeen this Halloween.
ASTRONOMY
Santafe New Mexican.com

Star Codes: Oct. 29-Nov. 4

MAKE THIS A HEALING HALLOWEEN. After a festive Friday under a costume-approving Leo moon, the weekend quiets down as the moon enters Virgo. We still want our time with our alter egos, time in our costumes, or with our seasonal spirit as Mercury quincunxes Neptune over the weekend but may feel more subdued than usual.
ASTRONOMY
Good News Network

This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning October 22, 2021. Nobel Prize-winning poet Odysseus Elytis was speaking like a consummate Scorpio when he said, “What I love is always being born. What I love is beginning always.” Like most Scorpios, he knew an essential secret about how to ensure he could enjoy that intense rhythm: He had to be skilled in the art of metaphorical death. How else could he be born again and again? Every time he rose up anew into the world like a beginner, it was because he had shed old ideas, past obsessions, and worn-out tricks. I trust you’ve been attending to this transformative work in the past few weeks, Scorpio. Ready to be born again? Ready to begin anew? To achieve maximum renaissance, get rid of a few more things.
LIFESTYLE
MetroTimes

Free Will Astrology (Nov. 3-9)

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Are you still hoping to heal from psychological wounds that you rarely speak about? May I suggest that you consider speaking about them in the coming weeks? Not to just anyone and everyone, of course, but rather to allies who might be able to help you generate at least a partial remedy. The moment is ripe, in my opinion. Now is a favorable time for you to become actively involved in seeking cures, fixes, and solace. Life will be more responsive than usual to such efforts.
LIFESTYLE
powerofpositivity.com

Horoscope for November 2021, According to Zodiac Sign

This is a time of self-examination and reflection. With Saturn still square Uranus, you feel a lack of discipline and structure, primarily because of the imposed changes on all of us as we struggle to find a new comfort zone. The new boundaries of our lives are not yet familiar. Thus there is not much in your life that you can count on. With Uranus in Taurus, values continue to shift and make you examine what’s important.
LIFESTYLE
creators.com

Phoenix Moon

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When in doubt, seal your lips and see what happens. Some silences will communicate far beyond words. Some silences will communicate nothing, which might turn out to be precisely what the topic warrants. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Dump out the drawers and dig into the closets....
ASTRONOMY
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Oct. 31, 2021: Letitia Wright, uncertainty will limit what you can accomplish

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Letitia Wright, 28; Justin Chatwin, 39; Erica Cerra, 42; Mike O’Malley, 55. Happy Birthday: Uncertainty will limit what you can accomplish. Rely on your intuition, and you will find the path that leads to self-improvement, gratification and purpose. Change is heading your way, and knowing what makes you happy will help you pick a path that allows you to use your attributes to make your mark and reach your personal and professional goals. Your numbers are 8, 13, 21, 27, 34, 39, 42.
CELEBRITIES
rwuhawksherald.com

Advice for your Zodiac Sign

Not many people can offer me a decent response when I ask for their Sun sign, which bewilders me as an avid participant in astrology. I am nearly certain I learned that I was Libra around the same time I learned how to spell my name. Nevertheless, I am aware that astrology is still not a widely accepted nor widely practiced study. Despite astrology receiving a bad reputation for inaccuracy and a lack of logical, tangible evidence, I value the entertainment of astrology as a hobby. What I have learned is that, while many people do not understand me when I use the term “Sun sign,” they can usually identify what their sign is based on their birthday and a quick Google search. Astrology runs much deeper than one’s Sun/Star sign, but this is the most widely known astrological placement. In addition to being the most acknowledged placement, the Sun sign also depicts one’s personality, their identity.
LIFESTYLE
MindBodyGreen

What Each Zodiac Sign Should Know For This Month's Full Moon In Aries

There's a full moon in Aries coming this Wednesday, October 20, and depending on your astrological sign, there are some things you should know. Here's how to approach this month's full moon, according to the AstroTwins. Guess what, Aries? This full moon lands in your sign, putting the spotlight on...
LIFESTYLE
paradisenewsfl.com

November 2021 Astrology Forecast

Sirius Systems Astrological Services “Get Sirius about your future!”. www.sarahlyonsastrologer.com | www. facebook.com/sarahlyonsastrologer. Communication and transportation planet Mercury makes a challenging aspect to transformational Pluto as November begins. It’s bringing about needed changes in these areas that are under extreme stress on a global level. The REtrograde cycle that stimulated this energy ended a couple of weeks ago, but the shadow phase continued the situation until now as it creates a climax. Although this aspect is ending, the issues REvealed are not over yet and we will continue to see ongoing developments.
LIFESTYLE
MindBodyGreen

November Will Be A Month Of Spiritual Awakenings: Here's Your Horoscope

Scorpio season starts off with an added dose of its signature intensity this year. Not only is the Sun surging through the sign of power, control, and merging until November 21, but activator Mars is also in Scorpio from October 30 to December 13. With eclipse season beginning in the...
LIFESTYLE
austonia.com

Scorpio: Oct. 24-Nov. 21

This is your big month all-powerful Scorpios… Happiest Re-Birth-Day to you! This is your moment to push the 'reset' button, shed last year's skin, and embody the fullness of your passion and purpose! The Nov. 4 new moon, also in your sign, is the invitation to surrender any old emotional pain and story, and get clear about your higher mission—as your strength and depth are greatly needed at this evolutionary threshold. The Nov. 19 lunar eclipse may trigger relationship shifts, though exciting, may be fleeting, but remember every romantic soiree serves your evolution in some manner. Home and family continue to be a bit in flux, so live from the heart... while learning to let go and trust.
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
