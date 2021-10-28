CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Report: Dutch govt missing climate targets, must act faster

harrisondaily.com
 8 days ago

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government must urgently take more action to rein in emissions of greenhouse gases, an independent advisory body said Thursday, warning...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

Climate clock reset shows the world is one year closer to 1.5 C warming threshold

Global carbon dioxide emissions are expected to increase to almost 2019 levels this year, upending last year’s unprecedented drop caused by COVID-19 lockdowns. This means that emissions are trending upwards again, when they should be in rapid decline if we are to meet the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels. We created the Climate Clock in 2015 to show how quickly we are approaching 1.5 C, the lower limit of the Paris Agreement global temperature goal and a consequential threshold for climate impacts. The clock tracks global emissions and temperature data, and uses the most recent...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Govt#Climate#Dutch#Ap
The Independent

Is it green, or forever toxic? Nuclear rift at climate talks

Deep in a French forest of oaks, birches and pines, a steady stream of trucks carries a silent reminder of nuclear energy’s often invisible cost: canisters of radioactive waste, heading into storage for the next 300 years.As negotiators plot out how to fuel the world while also reducing carbon emissions at climate talks in Scotland nuclear power is a central sticking point. Critics decry its mammoth price tag, the disproportionate damage caused by nuclear accidents, and radioactive leftovers that remain deadly for thousands of years. But increasingly vocal and powerful proponents — some climate scientists and environmental experts...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Optimism from climate talks: Warming projections down a bit

With pledges for a United Nations climate conference, the world may be ever so slightly receding from gloomy scenarios of future global warming, according to two new preliminary scientific analyses Thursday.The two reports — one by the International Energy Agency and the other by Australian scientists — focused on optimistic scenarios. If all goes right, they said, recent actions will trim two-or three-tenths of a degree Celsius (0.3 to 0.5 degrees Fahrenheit) from projections made in mid-October. Instead of 2.1 degrees Celsius (3.8 Fahrenheit) of warming since pre-industrial times, the analyses project warming at 1.8 (3.2 degrees Fahrenheit) or...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Netherlands
TheConversationAU

COP26: it's half-time at the crucial Glasgow climate change summit – and here's the score

The first week of the United Nations climate talks in Glasgow are drawing to a close. While there’s still a way to go, progress so far gives some hope the Paris climate agreement struck six years ago is working. Major powers brought significant commitments to cut emissions this decade and pledged to shift toward net-zero emissions. New coalitions were also announced for decarbonising sectors of the global economy. These include phasing out coal-fired power, pledges to cut global methane emissions, ending deforestation and plans for net-zero emissions shipping. The two-week summit, known as COP26, is a critical test of global cooperation...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy