Film Review

Independent Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilm Review: Which raw dish of horror for Halloween? Squid or Lamb?. More than 142 million viewers around the globe have been binging on the Korean series “Squid Game” since it arrived on Netflix Sept. 17. That’s the fastest Netflix opening, ever. Remember the kids’ game Red Light Green...

DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
The Independent

Review: 'The French Dispatch' is a film of 4 quirky stories

There’s a line that Bill Murray’s Harold Ross-like character Arthur Howitzer Jr, the editor of The French Dispatch of the Liberty Kansas Evening Sun, says a few times in Wes Anderson’s new movie that I can’t stop thinking about. “Just try to make it sound like you wrote it that way on purpose,” he gently advises his staff.It’s clever, sure, and just familiar enough to make you wonder if it is some well-known writing advice. But what’s especially striking is that it's somehow both confident and self-deprecating —- a beautiful quip that’s full of insight and contradictions, not unlike...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

57th Chicago International Film Festival Capsule Review – Petite Maman

Written and Directed by Céline Sciamma. Starring Joséphine Sanz, Gabrielle Sanz, Nina Meurisse, Stéphane Varupenne, and Margot Abascal. Nelly has just lost her grandmother and is helping her parents clean out her mother’s childhood home. She explores the house and the surrounding woods. One day she meets a girl her same age building a treehouse.
MOVIES
deltacollegian.net

Top 100 film list needs review for new generation of movie goers

In 1998 the American Film Institute released its “100 Greatest American Movies Of All Time,” where more than 1,500 professionals in the field choose from a list of 400 nominated movies. This list was then updated in 2007. It hasn’t been touched since. The result is a dated collection of...
MOVIES
orartswatch.org

Review: Portland Dance Film Fest and the experimental nature of dance on film

On an autumn morning at the Clinton Street Coffeehouse across from the Clinton Street Theater, I met with Portland Dance Film Fest organizers Kailee McMurran, Jess Evans, and Tia Palomino to chat about the 2021 festival, October 15-24. After a year of Zoom meeting fatigue, postponed performances, online showcases, and general uncertainty for the arts and theater communities, Portland Dance Film Fest has returned with the combined in-person and virtual dance film festival that has been much awaited by dancers, filmmakers, and audience members alike since its virtual screening last year.
PORTLAND, OR
Niner Times

Vancouver International Film Festival Review: "The Beta Test"

Amongst the world of independent cinema, Jim Cummings is a household name. Getting his big break with the 2018 feature "Thunder Road," he became someone to keep an eye on. His 2020 feature "The Wolf of Snow Hollow" was a different beast but served as showing Cummings' talents both in front of and behind the camera. Being that his newest film, "The Beta Test" is only his third feature, it shows a lot of promise. This story follows Jordan, (Cummings) a married Hollywood agent who receives a mysterious letter. What follows is a moral questioning of faith, humility and character as a person.
MOVIES
Variety

El Estudio Taps ‘A Fantastic Woman’ Scribe Gonzalo Maza to Adapt B. Traven’s ’Macario’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In a flagship deal for the Spanish-speaking world’s ever more global industry, Gonzalo Maza, co-writer of Sebastián Lelio’s Academy Award-winning “A Fantastic Woman,” has been tapped by production powerhouse El Estudio to adapt “Macario,” a novella written by the legendary B. Traven. Traven’s 1927 novel, “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre,” was given a big screen makeover by John Huston in the 1948 film of the same name, starring Humphrey Bogart, which won three Academy Awards and is often described as Huston and Bogart’s finest work. The announcement of the new film project was made by El Estudio on the eve of...
MOVIES
Austin Chronicle

Austin Film Festival Review: Holidays at all Costs

Fred (Oumar Diaw) is a loving husband and father who just wants to please his family while not causing any trouble. He’s an honest and hardworking man, but not everyone else around him is the same. Excited to take his wife and son on a vacation for the first time...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin Film Festival Review: King of North Sudan

Oddball geopolitical documentary never quite expunges its Americana. Jeremiah Heaton is the definition of Americana: he’s a farmer, comfortably living out in the Virginia countryside with his wife and three kids. During a stint where he was afforded a considerable amount of time off, he got research-happy and discovered a small plot of unclaimed land on a technicality, between Egypt and Sudan.
AUSTIN, TX
theaureview.com

Film Review: Lair, a horror film aiming for a focus on characters over carnage

In the opening minutes of Adam Ethan Crow‘s Lair, a masterful sense of tension is introduced that near-immediately puts its audience on guard. An eerie musical score, an unseen force, a bloodied body…nightmarish additives that deliberately only tell fragments of a whole story. From here we are introduced to Steven...
MOVIES
IndieWire

A Classic Movie Lover’s Guide to Favorite Old Hollywood Films and Gifts

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The glamour of Old Hollywood is timeless, but the holiday season is a great time to purchase one of these classic film-themed gifts. In addition to curating broadcast lineups of the greatest films of all time (from one of the largest film libraries in the world), Turner Classic Movies has also curated a wide variety of gifts for the classic film fan in your...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in November

As the end of the year begins, Netflix is set to remove a number of TV shows and movies from its streaming service. Among the films that will disappear from Netflix queues is Ryan Coogler’s 2013 feature directorial debut Fruitvale Station, starring Michael B. Jordan and Octavia Spencer. Jack Black’s feel-good comedy School of Rock will also depart from the streaming platform. The 2003 film, written by Mike White, follows a struggling musician who pretends to be a substitute teacher. White also acts in the movie alongside Joan Cusack, Sarah Silverman and Miranda Cosgrove. Other films that will no longer be available to...
TV SHOWS
dailybruin.com

Film review: Metatextuality meets memory in sequel film ‘Souvenir: Part II’

Memory is a souvenir captured in the mind’s eye. In the sequel to her 2019 film, “The Souvenir,” director Joanna Hogg mends the broken pieces that make up Julie (Honor Swinton Byrne) – her counterpart in the semi-biographical film duology – to create a whole. Picking up after the death of Julie’s boyfriend Anthony, “The Souvenir: Part II” is an artful and precise examination of Julie as she dives back into filmmaking, using it to process and find freedom from her tumultuous relationship. The sequel exceeds its predecessor, using the same visual language but with a tighter storyline and an intricate, meta look at Hogg’s own relationship to moviemaking.
MOVIES
Austin Chronicle

Austin Film Festival Reviews: The Souvenir Part II

Death is a table with an empty chair in a familiar restaurant. It's a view from a window. It's the L on the door to the flat that young filmmaker Julie (Honor Swinton Byrne) shared with Anthony before he let his heroin addiction wreck their relationship, and finally take his life.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin Film Festival Review: Spaghetti Junction

Muddled first feature still shows filmmaker's potential. I’m not going to lie, Kirby McClure’s Spaghetti Junction just was not for me. It’s a confusing and muffled 97 minute journey through a few days in the life of August (Cate Hughes), a teen who recently lost her foot in an auto accident. She has a sister, Shiny (Eleanore Miechkowski), who can’t be bothered with August and is seeming all about sex, drugs, and her heavily tatted and much older boyfriend Antonio (Jesse Gallegos). Her dad (Cameron McHarg) is going through some shit himself and maybe isn’t really paying attention to his girls the way he should. One night, after being dragged to the bowling alley with Shiny and Antonio, August makes them stop the car because she literally has a call of nature. While in the woods doing her business, she sees a light in a drainage pipe. She is drawn to it along with all the magnolia flowers suddenly all around her (they literally appeared as she was urinating. I mean, you see it) but Shiny screams at her and she runs back to the car. August begins to have dreams about the light and magnolias. The next day she returns to the pipe to seek out what or who is there.
AUSTIN, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM: Paul Schrader’s Crime Thriller ‘Master Gardener’ Lands Global Sales

The Master Gardener, the next project from veteran screenwriter and director Paul Schrader following this year’s festival favorite The Card Counter, has landed a number of key territory sales. HanWay Films has closed deals for the upcoming crime thriller with Leonine (Germany and Switzerland), The Jokers (France), Volgafilm (CIS and Baltics), M2 Films (Eastern Europe), VVS Films (Canada), Scanbox Entertainment (Scandinavia), NOS Lusomundo (Portugal) Filmfinity (South Africa), Shaw (Singapore) and Front Row (Middle East). The film, which was first announced at the Venice Film Festival (where The Card Counter had its world premiere), stars Joel Edgerton (The Underground Railroad, Loving, The Gift)...
MOVIES
thesetonian.com

Students review new blockbuster film “Dune”

Director Denis Villeneuve’s version of Frank Herbert’s novel “Dune” was released on Oct. 22 to many Seton Hall students’ excitement. “Dune” follows Paul Atreides, the young son of a royal duke whose family is given control of the dangerous desert planet Arrakis to harvest spice, the galaxy’s most precious resource. On Arrakis, Atreides faces natural threats, betrayal, and self-discovery.
MOVIES

