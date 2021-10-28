Film Review

The Master Gardener, the next project from veteran screenwriter and director Paul Schrader following this year’s festival favorite The Card Counter, has landed a number of key territory sales.
HanWay Films has closed deals for the upcoming crime thriller with Leonine (Germany and Switzerland), The Jokers (France), Volgafilm (CIS and Baltics), M2 Films (Eastern Europe), VVS Films (Canada), Scanbox Entertainment (Scandinavia), NOS Lusomundo (Portugal) Filmfinity (South Africa), Shaw (Singapore) and Front Row (Middle East).
The film, which was first announced at the Venice Film Festival (where The Card Counter had its world premiere), stars Joel Edgerton (The Underground Railroad, Loving, The Gift)...
