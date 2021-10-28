CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Bright Memory: Infinite Releases November 11th for PC

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFYQD-Studio and Playism have finally announced a release date for Bright Memory: Infinite on PC. It’s out on November 11th via Steam and GOG, retailing for $19.99. Current owners of Bright Memory will receive the...

gamingbolt.com

Comments / 0

Related
bulletin-news.com

PUBG: New State Will Release on iOS and Android on November 11th

The new free-to-play mobile game PUBG: New State will be released on iOS and Android on November 11th, according to its publisher Krafton. The game is set in the year 2051 and will contain new elements like weapon customisation and in-game drones, as well as a future twist on the multiplayer-focused PUBG concept. At launch, New State will be available in more than 200 countries and 17 languages.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Halo Infinite crossplay will work across PC, Xbox, Discord, and Steam

Halo Infinite crossplay looks set to be an ambitious step forward for 343 Industries’ upcoming FPS, as not only will it allow for cross-platform play between PC and Xbox consoles, but it will also offer integration with Discord and Steam. How will Halo Infinite crossplay work?. In a new Halo...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

343 shows off PC features for Halo Infinite

343 Industries has released a new video showing off the team's effort to make the PC version of Halo Infinite the best it could possibly be. The video has a roll-call of every type of PC-specific feature you could imagine while emphasising that the PC build isn't just a port of the Xbox version of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Launches November 11th For Switch

Rockstar Games has announced the release date for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on Switch. This collection of three classic Grand Theft Auto games will be launching digitally for Switch on November 11th, with a physical version following on December 7th. The game will also include the following enhancements over the originals:
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infinite#Xbox Series X
Gamespot

Halo Infinite PC Details Revealed In New Trailer - Watch Here Today

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries will release a new PC overview trailer for the upcoming sci-fi shooter today at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET. The video will feature insights from the Sandbox and PC-specific teams working on the game to speak about the PC edition. "Buckle up," 343 said.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Halo Infinite on PC Won't Feature Ray Tracing at Launch

Developer 343 Industries has already confirmed in recent months that at launch, Halo Infinite won't have every feature available right away. Notably, both campaign co-op and Forge mode are both planned to be coming to the game in the months after its December release date. And while this news was already somewhat upsetting to many fans who were looking forward to Halo Infinite this year, 343 has now made clear that the PC version of the game won't contain a rather notable feature as well when it arrives.
VIDEO GAMES
thekoalition.com

Halo Infinite Campaign Overview Trailer Released

343 Industries and Xbox Game Studios have released the official campaign overview trailer for their upcoming Halo Infinite video game. The trailer is embedded above while a brief description of the video is included below. The Banished have defeated UNSC forces and taken control of the mysterious Zeta Halo, threatening...
VIDEO GAMES
Neowin

Halo Infinite's PC specific features, integrations, and more detailed

Halo Infinite is landing simultaneously on Xbox consoles and PC in December, and 343 Industries today put out information on what kind of exclusive features will players on the latter platform receive at launch. At the same time, the studio and AMD unveiled a limited edition Halo Infinite-themed version of RX 6900 XT graphics card. Find more details on that here.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World Series
Country
China
wccftech.com

PUBG: New State is Globally Launching on November 11th

During an hour-long PUBG: New State online showcase, Krafton Inc. has finally announced that the game will officially launch on iOS and Android in more than 200 countries on November 11. However, before the official launch, there will be a final technical test that will take place in more than 28 countries, starting from October 29th to 30th.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New Halo Infinite Campaign Details, Screenshots Released

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries is finally sharing more details on the game's campaign, and this kicked off in a big way with a brand-new campaign demo on Monday (watch it again below). Another video focused on Escharum was released on Tuesday, and now even more insight on the campaign has come to light. In a blog post, 343 teased out more of what to expect from Halo Infinite's story.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Xbox Live Games With Gold For November 2021 Has Been Announced

The spooky month of October is almost behind us already as time marches on. One good thing about that is always that our various game subscription services (of which there is so many nowadays, it seems) has a refresh for a group of new games for us to enjoy. Microsoft has announced the line up for Games with Gold in November, and it’s a nice mix of various titles.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

11 Biggest Games Releasing in November 2021

The deluge of releases is slowly starting to wind down but there are still plenty of big games to look out for, regardless of your favorite genre. Also Skyrim, because there can never be enough Skyrim. Let’s take a look at 10 of the biggest games releasing in November 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Battlefield 2042 Trailer Highlights 3 Multiplayer Maps

Battlefield 2042 is shaping up to be quite the packed multiplayer experience, and with modes like Hazard Zone and Battlefield Portal being available right at launch, it doesn’t look like it’s going to be lacking in content and variety at launch the way some Battlefield games have in the past. Of course, there’s also going to be a full-fledged traditional multiplayer mode in there, which will have a total of seven new maps playable when the game launches (in addition to six returning maps from previous games). Of the new ones, three were recently given brief gameplay looks in a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster Releasing Early November For PC and Mobile; 20% Pre-Order Steam Discount

Publisher and developer Square Enix has announced that the fifth entry in the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster effort, Final Fantasy V, will be releasing for PC via Steam and Mobile devices on November 10, 2021, for a base price of $17.99. However, pre-orders through Steam (including via the bundle) are discounted to 20% off, resulting in a $14.39 price point that comes with the game, 3 arranged music tracks, and 2 digital wallpapers.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is Expected to Launch Before April 2023

The story of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has been quite an interesting one to follow. Fans begged for a new Prince of Persia game for years, but when Ubisoft did finally announce the frequently-demanded remake, it was met with significant backlash over its visuals and the general level of polish. Then, of course, it got delayed a couple of times, with the second and most recent delay being an indefinite one.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Riders Republic Receives Launch Trailer, Out Now

Ubisoft Annecy’s extreme sports title Riders Republic is now available. It initially had a free limited-time trial from October 21st to 27th but now the full game is out for PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Google Stadia. Check out the launch trailer below to see it in action.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

id Software is Working on a “Long-Running Iconic” Sci-Fi/Fantasy FPS Series

Whether or not id Software still has plans for future DOOM Eternal content remains to be seen, but there’s no shortage of people out there who’re more than a little curious to find out what the developer is working on as its next project. Interestingly enough, new job listings recent went up for a bunch of open positions at the studio on the Zenimax website, and they do give us some interesting clues about what id is working on.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Pragmata is “Making Steady Progress,” Capcom Says

The resurgent Capcom has found incredible success with many of its bigger franchises in recent years, with everything from Resident Evil to Devil May Cry to Monster Hunter (among others) continuing to do well for themselves from both critical and commercial perspectives. Even so, the company’s fans haven’t been treated to something completely fresh and unique with a new Capcom IP for a long, long time, which is why the announcement of Pragmata over a year ago was met with so much curiosity.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Terraria Crossover Update Adds Enemies from Don’t Starve

As teased by Re-Logic last week, monsters from Klei Entertainment’s Don’t Starve are coming to Terraria. In a new “State of the Game” post on Steam, the developer revealed that it’s working with Klei “to make both sides of this crossover worthy of the fanbases – and authentic to the gameplay – of each of these amazing titles.”
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy