Bright Memory: Infinite Releases November 11th for PC

Battlefield 2042 is shaping up to be quite the packed multiplayer experience, and with modes like Hazard Zone and Battlefield Portal being available right at launch, it doesn’t look like it’s going to be lacking in content and variety at launch the way some Battlefield games have in the past. Of course, there’s also going to be a full-fledged traditional multiplayer mode in there, which will have a total of seven new maps playable when the game launches (in addition to six returning maps from previous games). Of the new ones, three were recently given brief gameplay looks in a new trailer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO