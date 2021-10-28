CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gran Turismo 7 Video Focuses on Haptic Feedback and Audio Design

gamingbolt.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony has been releasing new behind-the-scenes videos for the upcoming racing sim Gran Turismo 7 of late, in which we’ve seen series producer Kazunori Yamauchi talk about various aspects of the game, from the way...

gamingbolt.com

