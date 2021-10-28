Gran Turismo 7 Video Focuses on Haptic Feedback and Audio Design

There's nothing of any real substance in this latest behind the scenes look at Gran Turismo 7. Series creator Kaz once again sits his bottom on a stool and discusses his love for the motor industry and how the upcoming real racing simulator will reflect that, but we could listen to the man talk about his passion for cars all day so we figured we'd share the trailer anyway. "There are many unique cars around the world with long histories behind them. I think the act of collecting these cars is another important side to car culture," he remarks.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO