Hot Hits: Halloween themed

Get ready for a sugar rush this Halloween! Skip the tricks this year, and head for the treats as Candytopia hosts a special Halloween celebration and theme days. Candytopia: Halloween Sweets & Treats brings the extra sugar and spice (and everything nice) to Philadelphia Fashion District for a deliciously immersive and outrageously interactive party. Candy lovers and visitors are invited to wear their favorite family-friendly costumes for selfies and photo opportunities inside the sweetest pop-up experience in Philadelphia. While visitors explore the dazzling and colorful environments, they will find extra sweets and treats hidden throughout the space. On top of the usual candy in each and every room, select Candytopians will be showing off their own costumes and giving away extra bonus candy to celebrate with all the adorable little princes and princesses, and playful little ghosts and ghouls. On top of the flying unicorn pigs, confetti explosions, marshmallow tsunamis and candy at every turn, Candytopia will also feature themed and fun decorations at select exhibits to add to the Halloween vibes.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO