CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Advantages of getting vaccinated against COVID-19

Marshall News Messenger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and free. Find a vaccine...

www.marshallnewsmessenger.com

Comments / 0

Related
FIRST For Women

The Covid Vaccine is Not the Only Shot That May Prevent a Severe Case of Covid-19

This is the time of year to enjoy pumpkin spiced lattes, hayrides, and apple picking, but it’s also when we should all think about our immunity. Covid-19 and the flu may both pick up speed as the weather gets colder and we move indoors. However, there’s something you can do to reduce the risk of a hospital stay. Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine found evidence that the flu vaccine protects against severe Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

Surprising CDC Study just released on effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine

The data demonstrate that vaccination can provide a higher, more robust, and more consistent level of immunity to protect people from hospitalization for COVID-19 than infection alone for at least 6 months. Today, CDC published new science reinforcing that vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19. In a new MMWR...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

More than 50 Percent of People Who Get COVID Have This in Common, Study Says

As the coronavirus has spread from person to person over the last year and a half, we have quickly realized that no two infections look the same. While some people are testing positive for the virus without ever experiencing a single symptom, more than 716,000 people in the U.S. have died as a result of their COVID infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The virus has even bypassed vaccine protection in some individuals, further reminding us that there is still so much we can't predict about what we might personally experience from a COVID case. On the other hand, new research has found that there is at least one commonality among a majority of people who get infected with COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Effects of mRNA-Based Vaccines on Antibody Responses in Patients With and Without Prior SARS-CoV-2 Infection

After vaccination with an mRNA-based vaccine, individuals with no history of SARS-CoV-2 infection were found to have increased plasma neutralizing activity; however, they may not produce as potent of antibodies compared with vaccinated convalescent individuals. These findings were published in Nature. A total of 30 patients with no history of...
SCIENCE
Marshall News Messenger

National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2017 – March 2020 Pre-pandemic Data Release

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2019-2020 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) suspended data collection in March 2020, before the full two-year data collection was completed. As a result, the National Center for Health Statistics merged the 2019–March 2020 NHANES data with the 2017–2018 NHANES data to create a special pre-pandemic data set. The pre-pandemic data set provides nationally representative estimates on selected health outcomes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Marshall News Messenger

Remove the N95 Respirator (Step 16/23)

Next, you will be removing your N95 respirator. It's important that you not touch the front of the respirator. Comments on this video are allowed in accordance with our comment policy: http://www.cdc.gov/SocialMedia/Tools/CommentPolicy.html.
PUBLIC HEALTH
1310kfka.com

Children, ages 5-11, may be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 next week

Children ages 5 to 11 may be able to start getting vaccinated against COVID-19 one week from Friday. State health officials have ordered more than 170,000 doses of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID vaccine. They say that’s enough to vaccinate 30% of kids in that age group. The pediatric vaccine got FDA approval, but still needs final CDC approval, which is expected early next week. The vaccine is said to be 90% effective in preventing disease and 100% effective in preventing severe illness from COVID-19.
KIDS
healththoroughfare.com

Can You Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19 And The Flu At The Same Time?

Flu season is almost at its peak and we are still dealing with the pandemic at the same time! Not to mention that most of the COVID-19 symptoms nowadays are identical to the ones caused by the common cold or seasonal flu so it is quite difficult to differentiate the two in time and make sure you don’t spread COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy