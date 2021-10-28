Reminder: No School Tuesday, November 2

According to unofficial results from the Clermont County Board of Elections with 40 of 40 precincts reporting, the Bond Issue to build a new middle school has passed. We are so grateful to our voters. The passage of this bond issue means the world to our students, our staff, and to our community at large. The support at the polls today shows us that the community shares our vision of the future for Milford Schools - to replace the aging junior high with a building that provides students and staff modern facilities and flexible spaces to meet learning needs and to prepare our Eagles for an ever-changing competitive world.

3 DAYS AGO