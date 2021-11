DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The rainy weather didn’t stop Rolling Stones fans from making their way out to the Cotton Bowl for Tuesday night’s concert. They said there’s no better way to spend a dreary night than to see the hits like “Ruby Tuesday” in person. “We’re here and we’re ready to rock ‘n’ roll!” Lindsay Walker said. For the Shipmans, the concert brings back decades old memories. “Forty years ago I was pregnant with her at this concert!” Jana Shipman said. “It was October 31st, she was born on November 29th and it was raining like crazy then too!” Jim Shipman said. On this night, the...

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO